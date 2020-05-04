BISBEE — Bisbee High School graduates received a warm congratulatory response of cheers and clapping Sunday as they walked down Main Street in Old Bisbee to collect not their diplomas, but free meals from Café Roka.
A collaborative effort of Café Roka’s owners Rod Cass and Sally Holcomb, the Bisbee Community Foundation, Bisbee Alumni and donations from many in the community provided dinner for 50 graduates.
Carol Loy, school board member, was on hand with dozens of teachers, family members and well–wishers. “BHS Class of 2020 is missing a lot of traditional graduation events like seniors all over the country. The community stepped up big time to help fill the hole.”
The idea came from Café Roka employee Tracy Taylor who wanted to do something special for the seniors, explained beverage manager Fred Miller. She talked with Cass and Holcomb and wheels started turning.
Thanks to a $1,000 grant from the Bisbee Foundation and donations from BHS alumni and the community enough was raised to provide not just the seniors with meals, but two family members as well, added Miller. And, there is still some funding left over which will go the 2020 graduating class.
For Matthew Smith, Jr., a National Honor student, it was the first time he would be biting into Roka’s renowned short ribs in barbecue sauce.
“This is awesome,” Smith said. “I’m glad they did this for us. It was fun and it’s nice to be recognized.”
His grandmother Laura Smith and father Matthew Smith, Sr., were on hand to share the moment with him as he stuck his face in a graduation cut out decorated with balloons.
Smith, Sr., noted, “This is a nice gesture. There’s going to be some blanks in his senior year. I feel bad for him, because you can’t fill in that kind of a blank.”
Serina Boggs was another firstie for a Roka rib dinner. “This is fantastic. It’s a little sad. I miss seeing my friends. But, this helps. We needed it. We really missed out on the prom, but the blessing is I didn’t have to spend money on a dress. I’ll have a story to tell.”
Striding down the street in her cap and gown, Jessilyn Fetter was all smiles. “I think it’s awesome for the community to get behind the kids. The community pulled this together for us.”
Fetter will be leaving home for the first time when he heads to the University of Arizona to study music education in the fall.
BHS and Lowell music teacher Francisco Barrios serenaded the senior walk on the saxophone and was later joined by Seth Polly on the guitar.
Senior Chris Rivera, who will be starting out as a detention officer with the Cochise County’s Sheriff’s Office soon, was surprised at the people cheering for the graduates. “I liked it.”
Rivera sees his future with the SO and hopes the detention officer position will lead to becoming a deputy. “It gets my foot in the door.”
With veggie lasagna carefully packed in the takeout bag, Chris Dabovich made the walk to cheers and said, “I think it’s cool. I wasn’t expecting this community support. It’s a great idea.”
His mother Michelle Dabovich, explained, “This is a great thing for the seniors. It gave them something to look forward to.”
Chris added, “We didn’t have a senior prom, or get a senior ditch day. I don’t know what’s planned for graduation, but I want a ceremony and I don’t care if it’s postponed.”
On the other hand, one could say the Class of 2020 got the longest ditch day ever thanks to the virus.
All of the seniors interviewed held hope there would be some sort of graduation ceremony and did not mind if it was postponed until June, July or even August — they want that walk to pick up their diplomas and get those handshakes.
Loy stated, “This is wonderful. It’s so nice we could do something for our grads. There was so little being done for them. And, the cheering for them is wonderful.”
Donna Dunn, a paraprofessional at Greenway, and her husband former councilman Doug Dunn were just a couple of the faces in the crowd jammed across the street clapping for the graduates. She smiled saying, “A good team put this together. I’m seeing the kids I saw in third grade today.”
Loy gave an inkling of what may lie ahead — possibly a parade followed by a semi-traditional ceremony, depending on the lifting of the shelter at home and social distancing guidelines due to COVID–19, at Warren Ballpark. At the May 12 meeting of the Bisbee Unified School Board next week, a decision could be made.
Stay tuned, Puma fans.