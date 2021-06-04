BISBEE — “It was wild. Like climbing Mount Everest,” said Sally Holcomb, co-owner of Café Roka, when describing what opening back up to the public last weekend was like.
Husband, chef extraordinaire and co-owner Rod Kass added, “It was a rough road to get back open.”
Since the pandemic shutdown last year, they did their best to keep their customer base happy with takeout service and meals based on unique cuisines around the country and the world.
Unlike some of Bisbee’s other restaurants, Café Roka had no opportunity to set up outdoors, said Holcomb.
“We’re landlocked and have no parking in front of the café,” she said.
Now, with COVID–19 finally declining, they felt positive about flinging open the doors again, though to limited seating, and trying to thrill customers once again with exceptional, gourmet delights on Friday and Saturday nights.
They were happy to see and talk to their customers, many of whom supported them through the 15-month-long diversion of normal business that COVID–19 constraints required.
“It was wonderful to see our customers again,” said Holcomb, to which Kass added, “It was emotional for us.”
They spent two weeks readying the restaurant for the opening. Kass said as they deep cleaned and set up tables, they kept adding things to the list, like painting.
“It was intense, sort of surreal,” Holcomb said. “It was great to see it all come together. And, our friends rallied to support us. It was very touching to see how much people cared. We definitely felt the love.”
Café Roka will still follow Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines and staff are required to remain masked, even if they have been vaccinated.
To maintain social distance, seating is limited and the second and third floors will be used to seat everyone, so it is important to note in making reservations if stairs are a problem. Parties of eight or more must be seated on the floors above the first-level dining area.
“We’re trying to be cautious and err on the side of caution,” said Kass.
For now, customers are required to wear masks upon entering or exiting the restaurant and anytime diners get up from their table. Staff will have masks on hand for those who forget their masks or do not have them.
Like many people in the hospitality business, they have had trouble in finding staff and procuring the foods used in their recipes.
Kass said, “It’s a challenge right now.”
“Some of our staff has come back, but we’re still trying to reach out to people,” added Holcomb.
Diners will see some new menu items as well as old favorites. Due to the pandemic, getting the various foods and spices Café Roka is known for is difficult.
“With so many restaurant opening at the same time and a slow down of deliveries, it’s been tough,” said Kass.
The couple has spent 31 years in food service altogether in Old Bisbee. In 1990, they ran a small restaurant that quickly became a town favorite. When they ran out of room in the 30-seat pub, they decided to expand.
In 1992, a space up the street opened. They jumped on the new location and with lease in hand, Café Roka was born.
Over the past 29 years, Kass’ skill level vaulted and now it has become the historic town’s most recognized restaurant with five star-reviews from the West’s and the nation’s best-known publications and on social media.