Camp Naco listed as one of 11 endangered historic places

NACO, ARIZONA — Camp Naco’s place in the history of the Buffalo Soldiers has been recognized by the National Trust for Historic Preservation as one of 11 most endangered historic places on May 4.
Rebecca Orozco, who has led the movement to restore the camp, responded to the good news while on an overseas trip saying, “Listing Camp Naco is an important step in recognizing the need to preserve this nationally important historic asset. This designation underscores the urgent need for funding at all levels to support the city of Bisbee’s proposed adaptive reuse of the site into a community center to serve the rural community of Naco and to support heritage programming, visitation and tourism in southern Arizona.”
Katherine Malone-France, Chief Preservation Officer of the National Trust stated in a press release, “Camp Naco is an important physical reminder of the legacy and contributions of African American Buffalo Soldier regiments who — in spite of serving in a segregated military — protected America’s economic and political interests as the railroads expanded westward and Mexico experienced political unrest in the early decades of the 20th century.
"With support and partnerships, Camp Naco can once again play a critical role by providing needed community and educational services while highlighting the full history of the many peoples who have shaped this region.”
Over the last decade, growing recognition of the importance of the segregated African American military has fostered new interest in the site which lies 600 yards from the border with Naco, Mexi.
Charles Hancock of the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers shared the feelings of Buffalo Soldier organizations throughout Arizona when he said, “Camp Naco symbolizes the honorable service these men provided to our country. Once repaired and back in service, it will continue to celebrate their legacy and share their proud history with future generations.”
The city is working closely with the Naco Heritage Alliance (NHA), Buffalo Soldier organizations and other partners to identify critical funding that will help restore the historic camp buildings and revive them for community, tourism, affordable housing and educational uses.
Steve Pauken, City Manager, stated, "This designation brings national awareness to places important in American history that need to be restored. Camp Naco is owned by Bisbee and managed by the volunteers of the Naco Heritage Alliance. Other partners include the Southwest Alliance of Buffalo Soldiers and the Buffalo Troopers Motorcycle Club of Sierra Vista.
"Our principal advocate is Rebecca Orozco, a long–time Bisbee educator and anthropologist. It's Becky's persistence and perseverance that has brought about this designation. Now we will use this designation to raise funds to renovate the camp and tell the story of this historic place."
Mayor Ken Budge said at the gathering, "The National Trust for Historic Preservation today unveils its much–anticipated annual list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places. The 11 sites on the 2022 list represent a powerful illustration of expansive American history. The wide range of cultures, histories, and geographies highlighted through the 2022 list help illustrate how telling the full story can help each person see themselves reflected in our country’s multi-layered past.
"We cannot allow this iconic place to melt back into the desert. Camp Naco and its cultural and military importance are valuable assets to our community and the region. We hope this listing will renew interest from regional, state and national funders who see the value in protecting this place and converting it for needed community resources.”
The city of Bisbee acquired the property in 2018 and worked closely with the Naco Heritage Alliance to protect this important piece of Arizona and national history by stabilizing the 23 buildings, repairing damaged roofing and hiring specialists to advise on adobe restoration. To begin bringing Camp Naco back as a community asset, they hope to rehabilitate the former Officers’ Club and the Hospital Building to create classroom and public meeting space for the community, share a small museum dedicated to the Buffalo Soldiers stationed here, and restore the Parade Grounds as an outdoor space for a wide range of community events.
Helen Erickson, University of Arizona faculty member and board member of the Naco Heritage Alliance, has worked over the past year with Arizona Humanities funding support to develop an interpretive website and story map for Camp Naco.
She noted, “Because of the fragile nature of mud adobe construction and the location of Camp Naco along this international border, without intervention and a new use for this remarkable place, this essential piece of borderlands history will be lost. We must act now.”
The NHA and the city were seeking federal funds and found a supporter in Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-District 2) who was able to secure $1.2 million to use for the renovations.
The idea is to bring back the camp as a community asset. The hope is to rehabilitate the former Officers’ Club and the Hospital Building to create a classroom and public meeting space for the community, share a small museum dedicated to the Buffalo Soldiers stationed here and restore the Parade Grounds as an outdoor space for a wide range of community events.
History of Camp Naco
According to Bisbee’s website, Camp Naco, originally a tent camp, was built in 1919 by the U.S. War Department’s Mexican Border Defense Construction Project, part of a 1,200-mile chain of 35 such military camps along the border from Brownsville, Texas to Arivaca, Arizona. The settlements were a response to conditions along the border due to the Mexican revolution from 1910 to 1920 to end a 30-year dictatorship which resulted in the establishment of the constitutional government.
Its purpose was to protect the railways linking the U.S. to American-owned mines in Cananea, Mexico to processing plants in Arizona. The Ninth and Tenth Cavalry of Buffalo Soldiers were there to prevent smuggling arms, cattle and other supplies to rebel forces during the Mexican Revolution. It also played a role as Germany tried to recruit Mexico in World War 1.
It is thanks to Camp Naco’s adobe structures that any remain standing, though not in the best of shape 100 years later. It is the only remaining camp to retain its historic legacy.
The camp passed to private hands in 1923 after it was decommissioned. Then in 2008, Huachuca City worked with the then–Camp Naco Arizona Preservation Committee (CNAPC) and Archeology Southwest to push the rehabilitation and preservation Camp Naco. The NHA was fully incorporated in July 2008 with a "mission is to assist in the preservation and interpretation of Camp Naco and other important historical resources in the borderlands area."