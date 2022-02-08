SIERRA VISTA — A cannabis dispensary is coming to Sierra Vista, officials say.
While details of the new pot business are still being discussed, Sierra Vista Senior Planner Jeff Pregler said last week that a nationally-known company called Trulieve is planning to open a dispensary in the city. Trulieve has 17 dispensaries in Arizona, and several others around the United States, the company's website shows.
The dispensary — authorized by the city to offer both recreational and medicinal cannabis — will be located at 1633 S. State Road 92. Pregler said that's the same building where another dispensary operated at one time, but closed a few years ago. That store, opened before state law allowed recreational cannabis, offered products only for medicinal card holders.
Arizona voters legalized recreational cannabis in November 2020. Medical cannabis products have been legal in the state since 2010. Under the new statute, people also are allowed to harvest up to six plants in their residence if at least one person in the household is 21 or older; individuals may harvest 12 plants at home if there are two people in the house who are 21 or older. The plants must be in an enclosed area under lock and key.
The law, however, prohibits anyone from smoking cannabis in public places (such as buildings open to the public), open spaces such as parks and sidewalks or in any moving vehicle.
Regardless of state statute, the governments in each municipality in Arizona were given the option of whether to permit dispensaries within their boundaries. In January 2021, Sierra Vista's City Council voted 5-2 in favor of allowing a dual-purpose dispensary within the city limits.
Individuals/companies interested in opening a dispensary were asked to apply to the Arizona Department of Public Health, which oversees the licensing of dispensaries. In April 2021, the state held a lottery similar to the one used to pick winners of scratch-off tickets and the like. Each county in the state had its own bin with its applicants' names.
The winner for Cochise County was an applicant who was interested in opening a dispensary in Douglas, a company called Formula 420 Cannabis, LLC. The registered agent is Kimberly Wagner.
Wagner however decided against opening the business in Douglas, city officials told the Herald/Review several months ago. The newspaper sent Wagner several emails, but never received a response.
It's unknown if Wagner sold her license to Trulieve. State law allows the license to be sold, but the dispensary must open in the same county where the license was awarded.
Up until last week, it was still not certain that a dispensary would be opening in Sierra Vista. But last Friday, Pregler said he received confirmation from Trulieve that they would be opening a business on SR 92.
Pregler said in an email that details concerning when the business will open have not been finalized. According to state law, the dispensary must be up and running 18 months from the date the license is awarded.
In Arizona, adult-use retail purchases of cannabis are subject to a 16% cannabis excise tax in addition to a 5.6% statewide retail sales tax. Medical cannabis purchases are subject to a 6.6% state excise tax plus an additional 2-3% optional tax dictated by local municipalities.
On top of the licenses that were distributed by the state in April, 26 more licenses — called social equity licenses — will also soon be awarded, said Steve Elliott, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Health Services. The licenses will be given only to individuals who meet certain criteria, state officials said.
Elliott said the state has received just over 1,500 applications for social equity licenses. At least 10 of those applicants are from Cochise County, records show. This time the 26 winners will be chosen via random drawing, they will not be separated by counties, Elliott said.
Individuals applying for the special licenses must meet at least three of these requirements: The person has a household income in at least three of the previous five years that, for the respective year, was less than 400% of the federal poverty level; the person has been adversely affected by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws; the person was convicted in Arizona of a violation of federal or state law related to marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia; the person has been adversely affected by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws because the individual is related to another individual who was convicted in Arizona of a violation of federal or state laws related to marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia; and the person has a physical address, and has lived for at least three of the previous five years at the physical address, in a community that has been identified by the Department as being disproportionately affected by the enforcement of Arizona’s previous marijuana laws.