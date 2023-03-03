Celebrate Return of the Turkey Vultures in Bisbee

BISBEE — There are some new fun activities included this year in the annual "Return of the Turkey Vultures" celebration on Saturday, March 11, at Vista Park.
Live vultures rescued by Liberty Wildlife will be on hand for an up-close look at nature’s flying roadkill cleanup crews. Learn about their habits, diet and more from 10 a.m. to noon. From 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., the vultures will move to the Copper Queen Library on Main Street in Old Bisbee.
At 9 a.m., children can color flags with the outline of turkey vulture heads they can wave in the parade that starts at 11 a.m. at the flagpole for a walk around Vista Park. What a parade it will be as kids play roadkill and have their “innards” pecked away by the big turkey vultures who swoop in for a “snack.”
Families are encouraged to wear costumes and join in the parade.
Kids will also play ‘”Buzzard Buffet” as they toss slimy critters in a bucket and “Pin the Tail on the Buzzard.”
The organizers took the challenge of the Herald/Review to come up with a Return of the Turkey Vulture song. Last year, they found out Hinckley, Ohio, has a similar event and it has a theme song — “When The Buzzards return to Hinckley Ridge.” Listen to it at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSSJXOmluDs.
So this year, some of Bisbee’s local musicians will perform their original songs for Bisbee’s event, including Melissa Reeves and the group Luna Tunes.
Friends of the Bisbee Pool will be selling little vulture finger puppets to raise funds for the pool.
Don’t forget to check out the merchants and farmers at the Bisbee Saturday Market while you’re there.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone