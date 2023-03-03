Celebrate Return of the Turkey Vultures in Bisbee

Turkey vulture finger puppets will be available for sale as a fundraiser for Friends of the Bisbee Pool. 

 Submitted

BISBEE — There are some new fun activities included this year in the annual "Return of the Turkey Vultures" celebration on Saturday, March 11, at Vista Park.

Live vultures rescued by Liberty Wildlife will be on hand for an up-close look at nature’s flying roadkill cleanup crews. Learn about their habits, diet and more from 10 a.m. to noon. From 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., the vultures will move to the Copper Queen Library on Main Street in Old Bisbee.

