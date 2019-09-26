SIERRA VISTA — It was another gala night as over 400 partiers gathered to celebrate the winners of the fifth annual Best of Sierra Vista and Tombstone and Best of Bisbee.
With a theme of Hollywood Movies, many came in costumes from movies ranging from Alice In Wonderland to Nightmare Before Christmas.
Publisher Jennifer Sorenson said the theme will continue through future years.
A number of businesses in Sierra Vista and Tombstone won in categories for the fifth year like Sierra Toyota, Culver’s, Vinny’s New York Pizza, Hoppin’ Grapes, Mr. Fix It, Sierra Vista Ace Hardware and many more.
In Bisbee, celebrating their fifth anniversary on the winners list were Cafe Roka, Warm Hands Therapeutic and Western Bank.
Each year the Herald/Review honors the best from submissions and votes of happy customers who have their say in preference of businesses ranging from art to veterinarians, from fitness to salons in the tri-city area.
Patty Fishlock, owner of Café Cornucopia in Bisbee, was voted Best of Lunch and Best Soup and Salad by her loyal customers.
“The thing I like about this award is that it comes from the people who eat here. From our customers. And I haven’t said a thing to them about this. I didn’t ask anyone to vote. It’s lovely to get two first place awards,” she added.
Valley View Preschool in Palominas came in first in the Best of Preschools category and director Della Thompson, a 19-year veteran teacher, could not be more surprised.
She leads a three teacher, five paraprofessional team who look after 60 children.
“We have such a dynamic team here,” she said. “We have a lot of resources here in the Palominas school district. Our staff provides whatever it takes to give each of the kids what they need to learn.”
Sierra Vista’s 143 Street Tacos received first place in Best Lunch, first place in Best Mexican Cuisine, second place in fast food and third place in Best Locally Owned Business.
Owned by the husband and wife team of Marcelo and Martha Carrillo, 143 Street Tacos grew from a food truck five years ago to their own restaurant as word of the great food served there spread.
“This community is awesome,” said Marcelo. “I’ve never lived in a place that responds so well to small businesses.”
He credits Martha’s exceptionally good cooking skills for their success. “We had the food truck for about two years and then everything just took off. We knew we had to open our own place. We’re really happy. Thanks to all our customers.”
Bisbee Breakfast Club, a very popular restaurant that serves breakfast all day, has been a hit with locals and visitors alike for the past 14 years, and took first place in Best Breakfast.
“We are so thankful to our customers. I think our atmosphere, the personality of our staff and our great customer service, and good food, keeps people coming back,” said owner Mitzi Satterfield. “For our 10th Anniversary, we started a $1,000 scholarship which goes to help our Bisbee students. Thanks to all our customers.”
Gordon Anderson, owner of the Larian Motel in Tombstone, was pleased to learn it came in first in Best of Places to Stay. After 40 years of business, he believes the customers appreciate the cleanliness and the focus on customer service, as well as the close proximity to historic Allen St. in the Town Too Tough To Die.
“We strive to exceed customer expectations,” he said. “People tell us ‘we had a great time’ and ‘best place we have stayed on our trip’ and to hear that makes us work harder.”