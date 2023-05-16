BISBEE — For the past 40 years, the Central School Project has provided up-and-comers and established artists across the spectrum a place to grow, perfect and exhibit expressions of their imaginations, concerns and feelings.

Though in its last weekend, the members' show at CSP is one worth viewing to experience a wide variety of paintings, sculptures and pottery done by local artists like Ruby Odell, Janet Reynolds, Heather Buton, Julia Ariole, Risha Druckman, Peggy Avina and more.

