BISBEE — For the past 40 years, the Central School Project has provided up-and-comers and established artists across the spectrum a place to grow, perfect and exhibit expressions of their imaginations, concerns and feelings.
Though in its last weekend, the members' show at CSP is one worth viewing to experience a wide variety of paintings, sculptures and pottery done by local artists like Ruby Odell, Janet Reynolds, Heather Buton, Julia Ariole, Risha Druckman, Peggy Avina and more.
According to executive director and artist Laurie McKenna, CSP members bring a wide range of experience in a variety of artistic fields, including visual, spoken, dramatic, musical, cinematic and architectural art and more. Some have received various distinctions.
A CSP poet was the 2002 Tucson Poetry Festival winner. A CSP filmmaker was featured in the Whitney Biennial in New York City. A CSP sculptor was a Pittsburg Children's Museum Visiting Artist and a CSP multimedia artist was artist–in–residence at Atelier Kramer Universitat Kunst Kassel in Germany. Moreover, many members are tenured university art educators, with one member having twice received the Andrew Mellon Faculty Enrichment Grant, McKenna noted.
As a nonprofit community service organization, it has become “widely recognized as a center for the arts,” said McKenna, who has served as executive director since 2015.
It started as a tenants' association of artists in 1982. Then CSP incorporated in 1985 and received 501c3 status from the Internal Revenue Service in 1986. In 1994, CSP won the bid and purchased the historic 1905 building from the Bisbee Unified School District. There have been numerous exhibits, shows, workshops and even movies shown there.
“We received funding from Arizona Community Foundation, Western States Art Federation, the Legacy Foundation, ARPA funds from the city of Bisbee, Paycheck Protection Program, Small Business Administration and Economic Injury Disaster Loan,” said MacKenna.
They have managed to not only to fulfill their mission to preserve the former school, but have provided studios for artists in residence for over four decades as well as other exhibits from visiting and local artists.
Grants like $12,200 from the Arizona Commission on the Arts Creativity Capacity and $10,000 from the Endowment of the Arts provide support for general operations and a revamping of the small theater just in time for CSP member Rita Verri’s show “Rhythms of Bisbee,” which was very popular.
“Freeport McMoRan supported our native plant and growing themed MAKE festival with a $500 grant that covered the cost of native seeds, potting soil and clay pots and other supplies for our 'Growing and Native Plant' festival,” MacKenna said. “We had 60 to 70 children attend the festival.”
Free monthly Parking Lot Movie Nights were started during the pandemic and continue still. It allowed some social interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided a new source of entertainment outside the home. McKenna was able to use programming emergency funds to buy the giant inflatable screen and powerful projector used for weekend movies.
“In the height of the pandemic timeframe, when we were not open to the public, we did online programming by expanding our website with a section called Art Together Apart," she said. "We created some workshops online and we created an online version of our annual Plein Air Festival. We had two rounds of distributing art supplies to BUSD art teachers and we delivered art worksheets and art kits to the individual students.
“We received a special arts grant from an anonymous funder handled by the Bisbee Foundation which we have been using for the licensing fees of our movies. We like to show upbeat movies, concert movies and cult classics.”
The 1955 film “Violent Saturday,” starring Victor Mature, Lee Marvin and Ernest Borgnine, was shot in parts of Bisbee and Douglas and when shown last year at CSP was a big hit, she noted.
Kicking off the summer of movie fun on Friday, May 26, is the film “Being There,” starring comedic actors Peter Sellers and Shirley MacLaine and will be shown in the parking lot at dark. If the weather is inclement, the movie will be shown indoors, said MacKenna.
CSP is holding an exhibit of two artists from El Paso, Texas, from Friday, June 9, through Thursday, June 25. Painter and printmaker Oscar Moya and photographer Ingrid Leyva will be there for the opening.
MacKenna said, “Though of different generations, mediums and aesthetics, these two artists are hand in glove in their determined meditation and artistic dedication to seeing, and in turn, creating personal visual stories. The stories are of straddling, crossing, dwelling in and upon the Southwest border. These two artists are bridges of reflection and understanding. Both of them introduce the quiet and unseen as powerful. Their art is of the present and each, in their distinct ways, are visionary.”
Leyva, born in 1987, is a transborder artist from El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, Chichuhua. She has been developing her photo portraiture skills in order to explore her own identity and to interrogate the world around her. She has studied in Escuela Activa de Fotografia in Mexico City and has led several workshops focused in portraiture and filmmaking. One of her portraits belongs to the permanent collection at El Paso Museum of Art.
Moya was born in Mexico City and at the age of 15 he migrated to the United States. He labored as a migrant worker from San Antonio and settled in Chicago. There he attended the School of Art Institute of Chicago. He was actively involved in the Chicago mural movement during the1970’s and directed and collaborated in painting murals throughout the city. He now lives in El Paso.