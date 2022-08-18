Purchase Access

BISBEE – Two woman have filed a challenge to the petition signatures for the proposed Douglas basin active management area and seek to toss a majority of the signatures and stop the proposal from being on the November ballot.

The case will be heard Friday, Aug. 19, at 1:30 p.m. with Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal at the county courthouse.

