BISBEE – Two woman have filed a challenge to the petition signatures for the proposed Douglas basin active management area and seek to toss a majority of the signatures and stop the proposal from being on the November ballot.
The case will be heard Friday, Aug. 19, at 1:30 p.m. with Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal at the county courthouse.
More than 2,240 signatures, surpassing the 1,346 signature requirement, were collected by volunteers and Arizona Water Defenders chairwoman Ash Dahlke and treasurer Rebeka Wilce over the past several months. The Recorder's Office verified 1,683 of those signatures.
Sonia Gasho and Heather Floyd filed the complaint under the name Rural Water Assurance. They have requested a jury trial and say 736 signatures have address inconsistencies, were illegible or were duplicated. They also claim 91 were signed by “someone else” and there were 32 addresses outside the Douglas basin area, as well as other complaints.
AWD attorney John MacKinnon has asked the court for dismissal of the case as the allegations are unfounded. Based on the verification of a random sampling of 112 signatures by County Recorder David Stevens and the Arizona Secretary of State, 27 signatures were rejected.
MacKinnon also noted the women failed to "raise a lawful election challenge in the time and manner required by law. The plaintiffs have wholly failed to demonstrate any legal basis for the relief they are seeking."
MacKinnon said the allegations are "erroneous, unsupported by fact and made without any evidentiary foundation."
Floyd and Gasho subpoenaed the county Board of Supervisors — Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby — as well as Stevens and Election Director Lisa Marra to appear in court.
The irregularities, if found to be accurate, could prevent the proposal to create an AMA in the Douglas basin from being on the November ballot.
The supervisors were expected to call for the election of the proposed Douglas basin AMA during the upcoming Aug. 30 meeting. The call for the election would automatically freeze any new irrigation in the basin.
AWD already turned in the required number of signatures for an AMA in the Willcox basin and the election for the measure to go on the November ballot was approved by the supervisors.
The Douglas basin and Willcox basin AMAs seek to protect existing groundwater in the aquifers and prevent any new agricultural irrigation.