The state's highest court has deferred to a lower tribunal that ruled late last year that former clergy from the Mormon Church's Bisbee ward do not have to reveal the confessions of an ousted member who brutalized his children with sexual and physical abuse.
The ruling issued by the Arizona Supreme Court on April 7 simply denies a petition for special action that had been filed last year by the attorneys representing the victims in the longstanding civil matter.
The decision by the courts sends a message to abusers that they will be protected, according to the attorney representing the victims.
The case centers around the horrific sexual and physical abuse that former church member Paul Adams inflicted upon his children — one of them an infant — for about seven years.
Adams confessed his actions to at least two former bishops of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The bishops never reported the acts to police, however, saying that Adams' statements were protected by the clergy-penitent rule, which is law in Arizona.
Attorneys representing the church also argued that another church member who was known as a ward clerk, and who also heard Adams confess his crimes during a disciplinary church session in 2013 — Adams was ex-communicated at that hearing — should not be compelled to reveal what he heard that day.
Arizona law in part states that confessions between a penitent and a clergy member are confidential, unless clergy members witness the abuse themselves. Then they must report it.
Former church bishops John Herrod and Robert "Kim" Mauzy said they heard Adams' confessions regarding his acts, but they never witnessed the abuse.
The Bisbee ward clerk, Richard Fife, was present in 2013 at the disciplinary council session.
In August, former Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal, who was presiding over the civil suit against the church, wrote an order stating that when Adams went before the disciplinary council hearing in 2013 conducted by Mauzy, Fife was acting as a ward clerk, not a clergy member. She said Fife was not subject to the clergy-penitent rule that Herrod and Mauzy had hidden behind.
"Based on the foregoing, the Court concludes that Mr. Fife’s role in the disciplinary council is not that of a clergyman,” Cardinal wrote. “He was not acting as clergy, nor was he a person that church members would have sought out to hear confessions or spiritual guidance. His title and role as ward clerk is insufficient to meet the requirements of clergy within the doctrine of the Church.
“Further, the requirement of confidentiality imposed on the clerk at disciplinary council does not arise from the clergy-penitent privilege, and therefore Fife is not entitled to raise the clergy-penitent privilege as a means of avoiding response to questions.”
Cardinal cited that according to various Arizona court cases, the right of confidentiality belongs to the “penitent,” not the clergy. “The duty of confidentiality may be waived by the penitent,” Cardinal said.
The judge also mentioned that the publication of Adams’ acts on social media were another reason his confessions were no longer confidential.
“But the privilege was impliedly waived by Adams through his subsequent, overtly public admission of his sexual abuse of his children,” the judge said. “Prior to 2017, Adams posted videos of the sexual abuse of his children on the world wide internet; he boasted on social media of his ability to have sex with his children with the acquiescence of his wife; and then in 2017 during interrogation by law enforcement, he admitted his sexual abuse of his children.
“Any one of these acts would qualify as ‘a cause of conduct inconsistent with observances of the privilege,’ " Cardinal added.
For these reasons, Cardinal said, “the duty of confidentiality rising from the clergy-penitent privilege” no longer applies to anyone who attended the disciplinary hearing where Adams was excommunicated and they must answer questions posed by attorneys representing the children in a 2020 civil suit filed against the church, Herrod and Mauzy.
After Cardinal's ruling, attorneys for the church filed a special action with the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two. They wanted the lower court to weigh in on Cardinal's order, which would have forced Fife to divulge what he heard during the disciplinary council session.
A former Border Patrol agent, Adams sexually, physically and emotionally victimized his children and blasted the acts over social media as they were occurring, it has been revealed numerous times in court hearings on the civil suit.
Tucson attorney Lynne Cadigan filed a lawsuit on behalf of the victims in 2020 asserting that church members who knew of the crimes were obligated to report the abuse to law enforcement.
But a three-judge panel on the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two disagreed late last year.
“The LDS asserts the respondent judge erred by concluding Adams had waived the priest penitent privilege by broadcasting his criminal conduct on the internet and by confessing to police,” the Court of Appeals decision says. “The respondent noted Adams’ ‘profound disregard’ for the church’s disciplinary process and concluded Adams’ conduct was inconsistent with a desire for confidentiality and was sufficient to waive the privilege.
“But this reasoning disregards a necessary element before waiver may be found,” the higher court’s decision says. “It is not enough to publicly admit the ‘facts’ involving the same conduct that may have been previously disclosed in confidence. The communicant must also reveal the substance of the confession itself. That is, here, waiver could exist had Adams not only revealed that he had committed these offenses but also what he had communicated in confession to Harrod or Mauzy.”
The Court of Appeals said Cardinal and the plaintiffs in the lawsuit erred when the judge described Fife’s role during Adams’ disciplinary proceeding in 2013.
”LDS argues there is nothing in the record supporting the respondent judge’s conclusion that Fife was present merely to record the proceedings without participating in the discussion or decision,” the Court of Appeals said. “It asserts, instead that the only evidence in the record is that Fife attended the council as First Counselor of the Bishopric. The plaintiffs cite no evidence supporting the respondent’s conclusion that Fife was merely a ward clerk and acknowledged at oral argument that the record does not support the respondent’s finding.
“Based on the record citations the LDS has provided, Fife’s role at the disciplinary council is not apparent he acknowledged having served as a ward clerk and as first counselor. But he refused to answer any questions about the disciplinary council itself, including about his role in that proceeding, although he claimed he was not a ‘secretary’ at the time.
“Given the lack of evidence and the plaintiffs concession, the respondent erred by concluding that Fife was not clergy,” the higher court said.
Adams was arrested in 2017 for his crimes after the Department of Homeland Security linked a child pornography site to him. He was taken to the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex. He died by suicide in a jail cell there while awaiting trial.
His wife, Leizza Adams, served 2 1/2 years in prison for child abuse because she failed to protect the youngsters from Adams.
The civil lawsuit against the church, Herrod, Mauzy and others likely is headed to mediation after two years of wrangling in the court.
At a hearing before Cardinal in early December, it was suggested that mediation might be the route to take since Cardinal retired at the end of the year and the case would have to be assigned to a new Superior Court judge. That would represent further delays in the matter. The two parties agreed to find a mediator and go forward.
The Mormon Church's Bisbee ward has never been charged criminally for not reporting the Adams confessions, something that Cadigan has long advocated for.
Earlier this week she said the Arizona Supreme Court's denial of the special action was a blow that sends a message that clergy can keep the abuse of children quiet.