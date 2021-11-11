BISBEE — Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. wants to finish renovations to the building that houses its pharmacy and officials hope to get some help from U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly to pay for it.
Dr. David Merrell, chief operating officer, gave an overview to Kirkpatrick’s staff Wednesday of Chiricahua’s work and growth over the past 25 years in the endeavor to bring quality health care to Cochise County.
Thanks to a suggestion made by a rancher in 1996 to Jennifer Ryan, a local businesswoman, about the need for medical providers in the county’s rural area, CCHCI opened the first clinic in a small metal building in Elfrida, Merrell said. Now there are clinics in Bisbee, Douglas, Sierra Vista and Benson providing medical, pediatric, behavioral health and dental services.
The mobile dental/medical units provide health care to seasonal migrant farm workers, the homeless population and adolescents, according to Dr. Darlene Melk.
“Over the last four years, Chiricahua started parking its mobile units outside of local high schools to provide myriad resources for teens like sexual health screening and education,” she states on the website.
Merrell said, “CCHCI serves about 30,000 patients across the county. That means one in four people in the county come to our clinics.”
CCHCI has had 1 million patient encounters since its start, according to the website.
Merrell said CCHCI employees live all around the 6,220-square-mile county and are a part of the communities they serve.
“The people who I work with live their lives in Cochise County," she said. "They dedicate their time caring for patients to help build better communities. We have a vision of ‘health for all,’ not just those who choose our medical centers.”
The pharmacy building at 307 Arizona St., built in 1907, has been a theater, a bus station and just a few years ago a T-shirt printing business, Merrell said.
It has been under renovations, going from a “Halloween-type environment” to a 1,200-square-foot pharmacy serving its Bisbee clientele in the front of the building, said Merrell. Officials want to convert the 2,300-square-foot space in the rear of the building to a state–of–the–art workforce training center with help from federal funds.
Architectural and engineering plans, including the paving of a small adjacent parking lot are "shelf ready." Technology and furniture plans are completed, said Jane Montgomery, CCHCI public relations specialist. Part of the renovations will include tearing out old drywall to expose the 100-year-old-plus brick at the back of building.
The center will train locally employed health care workers to address and solve rural health care challenges to benefit all communities and populations of Cochise County, said Montgomery.
Kirkpatrick sent a few staff members to tour the facility while she attended a tour at Camp Naco in Naco, Arizona, as well as two other facilities on Arizona Street.
Emily Cummins, Kirkpatrick's deputy chief of staff, said Kirkpatrick has funds earmarked for the project in the appropriations bill that is expected to be passed soon.