BISBEE — In only 36 months and at a cost of $1.7 million, the newly renovated Chiricahua Bisbee Family Health Center on Arizona Street was ready to host a community open house Monday.
CEO and physician Jonathan Melk explained Chiricahua Community Health Services (CCHS) applied for a federal grant back in 2014 and when no word came of an award, it was put on the back burner. Then, in late 2015, he noticed an email with grant award in the subject line. It piqued his curiosity and he decided to take a look. The federal Health and Human Services grant was for $954,000. They thought it would be plenty to cover the cost of renovating the old building, and they would have to stay within the footprint of the building.
So, the search was on for an architect, then a contractor. Costs rose from newly imposed tariffs. When it became obvious CCHS would need more money, Melk said the board of directors agreed a loan was needed to come up with the amount necessary to meet the needs of the center.
Walking inside, one would hardly recognize the former medical center. Instead of the narrow halls and small examination rooms, the airiness created by all the light from ceiling-height windows not only seemed to make the 4,878-square-foot building seem twice as large, but lit up the yellow walls, creating a friendly, welcoming feel.
“This is very different from what you’re used to. We knocked down every wall in the building and just left the shell,” Melk said. “Before, our hallways were so narrow, you couldn’t get a gurney down them.”
Carrie Gustavson, president of the board of directors, pointed out a bit of folklore which actually proved to be true. It was said the building sprang up around an old home. During demolition, the original power box for the home was discovered.
Now, a cozy waiting room greets patients. All halls lead to an open hub in the middle of the building. There is a room where the different medical providers can collaborate on specific health needs of the patients. There are separate rooms for blood tests and vaccinations, all visible from the hub.
Melk is proud the center offers a range of services for helping patients. Staff can assist patients with health insurance, get on the CCHS sliding scale to pay what they can for medical needs, see a highly qualified physician, see a certified nutritionist, see a dentist, get blood tests done and receive those important vaccinations — all under one roof.
Out back, the plan called for making a space for the state–of–the-art dental mobile bus to add another service for the Bisbee community, Melk said.
“We want the Bisbee center to be as welcoming as the other centers we have in Douglas, Benson and Willcox,” added Melk.
What to do with the staff while the building was being gutted posed another problem which was solved by purchasing Arizona Street property and converting it into a temporary clinic so all the patients could still receive the medical care they needed. For a year, the medical team upheld its quality of care even though the space was much smaller, Melk noted.
With the new push toward more pediatric services, Melk and the board expect the client numbers to rise by as much as 1,100 a year.
While he would have liked to include a pharmacy in the renovation, there was just not enough room. So, CCHS again bought up some property just down the road and turned it into the Chiricahua Patient Pharmacy. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, it was eligible to bring the federal 340b Drug Pricing Program to Bisbee.
CCHS spokeswoman Sarah Pacheco stated, “The federal program was created in 1992 and requires drug manufacturers to provide outpatient drugs to eligible health care organizations at significantly reduced prices to those who lack health insurance. Unfortunately, the program is not intended to allow for FQHC pharmacies to act as retail pharmacies, so the Chiricahua Pharmacy is open to Chiricahua patients alone.”
David Merrell, Chiricahua Pharmacy Director, said, “Patients have shared they are grateful to have a local pharmacy where they can conveniently pick up their prescriptions.”
Annabel Barrow, Health Center Administrator of the Bisbee Family Health Center said, “The best part of opening day was the faces of all the people who walked in. This building has served Bisbee for many years, and for Chiricahua to be able to continue to do that in a modern building is awesome. We want to provide great care and we are looking forward to doing it in a great new space.”
Pacheco continued, “The opening of the newly renovated facility is timely, coinciding with National Health Center Week 2019. The annual celebration of all of America’s Federally Qualified Health Centers with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of centers over the past five decades. Health centers serve 28 million patients nationwide and Chiricahua is one of 20 Federally Qualified Health Centers in Arizona.”