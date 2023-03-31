BISBEE — One thing Murray Kennedy and Mike Byrd knew about operating a business in a small town not particularly overrun with an abundance of retail stores was the age-old adage entrepreneurs have been harping on for years: Location, location, location.
They finally found what they were looking for in one of the most unlikeliest places in the Bisbee community, the Bakerville neighborhood, and realized it was absolutely perfect.
They purchased a 5,000-square-foot building that originally was a hardware/electric company in the 1940s, and in mid-October they opened M2Retro. One of the most eclectic consignment stores in Cochise County, it sells everything from vintage furniture and clothing to retro art and memorabilia, collectible period pieces, along with kitchenware, household goods, 1930s Philco transistor radios and just about anything under the sun from of an era long gone.
The twist?
Every item looks absolutely factory-new, almost as if they just rolled out a manufacturer’s warehouse.
Kennedy and Byrd couldn’t be more pleased with how business is going and how their new store has quickly caught the eye of Bisbee along with visitors to the historic mining town. With more than 1,000 items from 28 consignors on display, M2Retro has a stunning, eye-catching appeal with a museum-like quality that almost makes you want to reach out and touch everything.
“We’re a different store with very neat, cool items you can’t get at Target,” said Kennedy, who doubles as a real estate agent for Arizona Realty. “Everyone is really a collector of something at heart. We try to cover the bases as much as we can with items we think will have a great, overall appeal.”
So far, it has.
Not only has the Bisbee community been supportive of M2Retro, Byrd said they have been seeing day-trippers from neighboring Sierra Vista, Douglas and even Tucson walking through their doors.
“Bisbee is a destination spot, especially for a store like this that has something different to offer,” he said. “Everyone is looking for that perfect gift, and they’re intrigued with the amount and the quality of vintage and memorabilia items we have in the store. The fun part about this was creating a place people could enjoy whether they buy anything or not.”
Kennedy and Byrd know what they’re doing when it comes to antique and vintage items. They were antique and collectible dealers in Phoenix for 12 years before moving to Bisbee, operating booths in various antique malls throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.
“We wanted to offer something in this Warren/Bakerville corridor where several new businesses have started up in the last few years and add one more level of business,” said Kennedy. “So far, things are going really well. We already have regular, established customers after only a few months since we opened. I always hoped it would be going as well as this. We’re constantly making changes with display as well as bringing in new items almost on a weekly basis to keep the store looking fresh.”
Using social media platforms to help get the word out about M2Retro, Kennedy and Byrd let the community know they were looking for consigned collectibles and vintage items. The response was so swift that within a couple months the store was loaded with a wide spectrum of items.
“Almost everyone who comes in and looks around says, ‘I have a really neat older piece from my grandparents or parents in the garage that I really don’t need,’ ‘’ said Byrd. “We’ve picked up many great items from people telling us that so it’s kind of a win-win for everyone.”
One of the big viewing draws in M2Retro is Kennedy’s vintage automobile collection on display in the store’s back room. A self-described car fanatic, Kennedy’s 2006 Jaguar station wagon, 1993 Ford F-150 SVF Lightning and two Mustang GTs are as eye-catching as the store’s vintage displays. There’s only one drawback.
“They’re there to be admired, not to be purchased,” he said.
Kennedy and Byrd are thrilled with the community response for M2Retro.
“We want to offer as much as we can to the community the same way that the store offers to us so people can make some money on items they no longer need or want by passing them on to others who do,” said Kennedy. “That’s what makes stores like M2Retro a great community resource.”
M2Retro is at 203 Bisbee Road and is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.