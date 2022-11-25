BISBEE — If you live in Bisbee and are looking for a close to home night ride to see holiday decorations, look no further than Warren which for the first time will be the site of Christmas on the Vista, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The trees around Vista Park have been decorated with hundreds of tiny twinkling lights to help Santa find his way to deliver presents to the children of Bisbee, said Heather Glenn in an email.

