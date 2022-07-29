Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BISBEE — Cochise County and the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization have worked together for longer than 40 years to keep the elderly and the disabled in their homes as long as possible.

Now, SEAGO’s Area Agency on Aging will be taking over the Cochise Health and Social Services' role of providing case management to 450 people. AAA has provided grant funding to the county for case management positions.

Tags