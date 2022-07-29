BISBEE — Cochise County and the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization have worked together for longer than 40 years to keep the elderly and the disabled in their homes as long as possible.
Now, SEAGO’s Area Agency on Aging will be taking over the Cochise Health and Social Services' role of providing case management to 450 people. AAA has provided grant funding to the county for case management positions.
There are four CHSS case management positions, but only three are filled. Of the three, one person decided to retire and the other two have asked to stay with the county in another position.
The case managers provide services including housekeeping, meals and personal care to their clients, most of whom are older than 60.
As with all grant-funded positions, these employees, who work out of the Benson, Douglas and Sierra Vista county offices, were aware their positions could end when the grant did.
Belvet Elsouhag, public fiduciary, discussed the situation with Cochise County Board of Supervisors members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby in a work session on July 26.
Elsouhag said, “CHSS was informed by the SEAGO AAA director of the intention to transition case management in–house after the publication of the Strategic Plan in 2020. We were informed the termination of the full year contract would take effect in fiscal year 2022-23. The termination of this agreement has an impact on county employees, the general fund and possible service impacts to the AAA clients.”
The new contract for services between the county and AAA runs from July 1 to Oct. 31 as AAA will take control as of Nov. 1. Elsouhag said the idea was to have people in their new positions before the start of the holiday season.
Elda Orduno, Human Resources director, said the hiring process would be competitive. English asked Orduno and Elsouhag to discern the skills of the two employees who want to continue to work for the county and help them apply for jobs.
The county will save $48,000 to $80,000 per year in matching funds, but SEAGO wants the county to continue to provide office space, equipment and everything else formerly used by the existing case managers. SEAGO will supply the staff with phones, supplies, computers and transportation, added Elsouhag.
She said, “The current office space alone, at an estimated market rate of $700 per office, represents a value of $33,600 per year.”
Laura Villa, AAA director, told the county such an in-kind contribution is “a key requirement for the case management program to successfully move in-house with SEAGO and for SEAGO to continue bringing services to Cochise County."
Villa estimated services brought by SEAGO to Cochise County residents are worth $1.1 million.
English was not comfortable in allowing strangers to roam the halls of county office buildings.
“It’s one thing to have a county employee in a county office or even a former employee,” said English. “But, these people won’t be county employees. It opens a whole can of worms. They could be a liability. It’s an abnormal situation to have an outside organization housed inside our county buildings.
“I’ve no doubt services are needed, but we have to weigh that gain against this proposal. We shouldn’t go into this blindly. I’m willing to have you come up with something, but you know my reservations are to make sure the county is protected.”
Elsouhag suggested looking at the service centers to see if there were any appropriate spaces AAA could use.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka said, “We would not allow them access to county offices. A separate lease agreement can be negotiated with SEAGO to formalize these in-kind terms.”
Staff was directed to look for offices with limited county exposure, easy access to the outdoors and to draft a lease agreement for the office space and provide it to the supervisors.