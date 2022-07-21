BISBEE — At any government public meeting, there are opportunities for citizens to address electeds in a Call to the Public to offer their points of view on city, county, state or federal business.
Though Arizona does not require elected bodies to hold Calls to the Public, in most instances citizens get their chance to speak on a topic not addressed on the agenda. The elected bodies may listen to citizens, but they cannot respond to any questions asked as that would be an open meeting law violation.
In Bisbee, residents have three minutes for folks to speak their minds and for the most part, the mayor and council do not interfere.
However, in the June 21 council meeting, Nolan B. Gouguet made disparaging remarks about a referendum that would bring in needed money to pay for city services. He said the city acts like a teenager with a credit card who is always asking for more money. He told listeners to vote no.
City Attorney Joe Estes shut Gouguet down as he thought making statements on ballot measures were not appropriate in a Call to the public because he was using city resources, which he thought was a violation of Arizona statutes, to further a political agenda.
Gouguet is no stranger to the city and shares his opinions frequently and uses the time to smear the city’s police department and other city staff, calling them “corrupt” among other things.
He pointed out he was awarded $75,000 from a lawsuit last year against the city for improper conduct of police officers during an altercation with the city’s animal control officer who was investigating a skunk sighting at Vista Park. She asked him to stop videoing her and he refused. She called for backup and the responding officers took Gouguet to the ground. He cried foul and won a $75,000 lawsuit against the city.
Gouguet told Estes he was going to refer the matter to the attorney general and hired the same lawyer he had for the previous lawsuit, Sandy Russell, who was indicted for perjury in 2021 after she was running for a seat on the Cochise County Superior Court. The case was dismissed without prejudice in May.
After being shut down by Estes, Gouguet went online and posted his thoughts of a video of Estes and his son, who is handicapped, and turned a feel-good joke between a father and a son into something inappropriate.
It resulted in a backlash from Estes, who stated in an email to Gouguet, “Shame on you for trying to use my handicapped son in an attempt to impugn my professional integrity and to promote your contorted political agenda to disband all law enforcement.”
Estes stated he is not perfect and he can make mistakes like everyone else, but he strives to always acknowledge those mistakes and do his best to correct them.
Estes continued, “Instead of acknowledging your mistakes, you have done what you so often do, take a snippet of a video and twist and contort it to fit your political agenda in an attempt to hold yourself out to the public as the guardian of the truth, because apparently in your view everyone in government lies and is corrupt — when in fact, you are spreading lies and misinformation for your own personal gain and amusement. This is not the first time you have twisted facts to fit your narrative and demanded that city employees or representatives be terminated from their jobs because you have been offended.”
Estes said he disagreed with Gouguet’s opinion that “all police officers are evil and the police department should be disbanded,” but he supports the right to have that opinion and to express it.
However, he noted, “There is a difference between having a disagreement and spreading lies and misinformation about someone in an attempt to harm their profession, their job and, as a result, their family.”
Estes asked Gouguet via email to take down the online offensive comments and the video snippet and stated he would sue him if he failed to do so. Gouguet’s YouTube channel no longer showed the snippet nor any remarks about Estes and his son.
Russell is representing Gouguet again and said in an email to the city Estes had no legal basis for a lawsuit and accused Estes of “bullying” Gouguet.
She stated, “It appears to be First Amendment retaliation in response to Mr. Gouguet's complaint against Mr. Estes. Mr. Estes' position that people cannot address their city council regarding a pending legislative matter is completely unsupported by Arizona law, the U.S. Constitution and the Arizona Constitution. Quite frankly, it is disconcerting to see such a decline in democratic values and principles by local government.”
She noted Calls to the Public are “an opportunity for the public to express opinions and viewpoints before a governing body. All citizens have an obligation to ensure that democracy is protected in this way, and anyone who does not support free speech and access to our elected officials is a threat to our democracy.”
She said the statute Estes referred to “only applies to public officials' use of public resources and is intended to prevent government employees from using their government position and resources to influence an election. It does not apply to private citizens.”
She went on to say, “To interpret the statute as Mr. Estes has interpreted it, the City Council could not even vote using the public building where they work, nor could the public cast their votes using such buildings on election day as such acts are ‘influencing an election.’ Mr. Estes' interpretation is not only wrong, but it is absurd.”
Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge and council members Anna Cline, Joni Giacomino and Juanetta Hill discussed the matter with Estes during a special executive session July 19, which was closed to the public. There was no further discussion when the executive session ended.