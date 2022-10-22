BISBEE — The Hillcrest apartments will finally be in new hands and developed for affordable housing over the next few years as Butler Housing Company in partnership with CBC Financial Corporation have made the successful bid.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Ken Budge and Councilmembers Mel Sowid, Anna Cline, Frank Davis, Joni Giacomino and Juanetta Hill discussed a change in the agreement with City Manager Steve Pauken.

