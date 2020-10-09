BISBEE — Once again, the City of Bisbee will move its operations from the county buildings on Tovreaville Road to the former Freeport McMoRan soils building in Lowell.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor David Smith told Councilmembers Joan Hansen, Leslie Johns, Bill Higgins and Louis Pawlik of the dangerous situation of the electrical wiring in the ceiling of the former county juvenile detention center as discovered by an electrical contractor. There are hot, exposed wires which present a serious problem.
The discovery was made after a series of brownouts and loss of power in the current buildings used by city staff, Smith said. In looking for the source of the brownout and power failures, the contractor found the exposed 220–volt abandoned, uncapped, hot wires. Over two days, work was done to help the city limp along, temporarily. The contractor gave a bid of $20,000 to $40,000 to make the necessary wiring repairs.
“He indicated the wiring was really messed up,” Smith added.
Exposed wires in the ceiling is what caused the fire that destroyed the two story City Hall in Warren in 2017.
“The 21 months we have occupied the leased county buildings have been financially beneficial when viewing repairs versus a lease elsewhere,” Smith stated in a letter to the council. “However, a decision regarding the safety and welfare of our staff now outweighs that situation.”
Freeport offered the 8,000-square foot building with a basement, for the monthly cost of utilities and annual property tax. Smith pointed out the building is also ADA compliant, has new heating and air conditioning and comes with plenty of city owned parking in front of the building and room for staff parking in the rear.
“It’s a heck of a deal,” he said. “The location is dynamite.”
This move will cost between $5,000 and $7,000.
History preservation grant
A $20,000 grant from the State Historic Preservation Office will be used to perform a building assessment to determine specific needs of the Copper Queen Library (CQL). The city will pay a $13,334 match from the city’s Capitol Improvement Fund.
According to the request statement, the CQL building, which houses the U.S. Post Office for Old Bisbee, is “in need of some structural attention” after 113 years of use. The assessment would include structural improvements to the building’s façade, brick work, damaged building decoration and cracks in the building’s finished surface. Also, to be assessed is the now–closed third floor balcony which has low railing deemed unsafe for the public.
The timeline for the assessment is expected to take between nine months and one year. Once completed, the city will again seek grants to make any needed repairs and improvements to the historic building.
Heavy equipment approved
Public Works Director Jesus Haro was given the go-ahead to purchase a small hydraulic excavator and trailer for $70,079 with a payment over six years of $12,662 per year and a skid steer loader and trailer for $87,249 at a cost of $18,855 per year from Caterpillar.
He said the warranty on the machines was six years and life expectancy of them around 12 years.
The equipment will help the efficiency of the streets crew and the sewer transmission line crew, said Haro. The smaller excavator can be better used for work in Old Bisbee along the tight roads and even on the staircases, said Haro.
The money for the equipment was discussed during the budget process, he added.
Animal ordinance update
Though a vote was supposed to be taken to approve an updated animal control ordinance, Smith pulled the agenda item due to “the overwhelming amount of misinformation and misinterpretation” of the animal ordinance.
While some residents are not in favor of a trap–neuter–release program for feral cats and cite health problems, others are in favor of it.
An adhoc committee was formed of residents and Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter members to address the animal ordinance changes, but they were unable to come to an agreement.
The committee was dissolved due to the stalemate.