BISBEE — As a gentle breeze tickled tassels, 67 graduating students assembled for their graduation ceremony on the green grass of Warren Ball Park to the cheers of family and friends who filled the stands.
The Class of 2023 made it through in spite of COVID–19 which cut out half of their very first year in high school. They successfully overcame the challenges of the ups and downs and confusion and now found themselves at the gateway of adulthood in their red and silver gowns.
Mayra Vasquez Acuna, class valedictorian, explained in her address, “We grew up overcoming unforeseen difficulties like COVID. Spring break turned into what felt like an eternity of isolation.
“All we ever wanted was to grow up. We grew up sharing endless laughter and inside jokes within the walls of our classroom since 2010. We yearned to be older, taller, wiser and stronger. Older enough to go out, free to drive on our own and go wherever we desired.
“We grew up learning and earning wisdom from the teachers we've had over the past 13 years, who pushed us to be the best version of ourselves.
“We grew up dreaming about the day we get to go off on our next adventure, joking about how we couldn’t wait until graduation, eager to go into the world by ourselves.
“What we didn't realize was how fast we were growing up, and somehow the past 13 years flew by. Years of waiting for this very moment turned into months, months into weeks, and weeks turned into days-days that have now come to an end. But the growing up we did was beautiful.”
Acuna was awarded the Bisbee Women’s Club Beatrice Thompson Mariotti scholarship, Cochise College Senior scholarship, CTE Technical Skills Culinary Arts and Kiwanis Club of Bisbee scholarship.
Estrella Chavira, salutatorian, said, “Students: be sad because you’re saying goodbye to some of your friends possibly for the very last time. Parents: be sad because your children are going off on their own (unless that’s all you’ve been waiting for). It’s okay though because we have so much to look forward to and so many opportunities ahead of us.
“I encourage all of you to embrace this new beginning. Embrace the challenges, embrace the setbacks, and most importantly, embrace the opportunities to learn and grow. Whether you're headed off to college, starting a new job, or taking a gap year, remember that you have the power to shape your own future.”
Chavira was awarded the Bisbee Women’s Club Beatrice Thompson Mariotti scholarship and CTE Technical Skills Culinary Arts.
Principle Darin Giltner, who will not be at the helm of Bisbee High School next year, gave his last address to the senior student body and encouraged the senior class to pursue their dreams.
At last count, 43 seniors were awarded $2,786,506 in scholarships.
