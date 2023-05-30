BISBEE — As a gentle breeze tickled tassels, 67 graduating students assembled for their graduation ceremony on the green grass of Warren Ball Park to the cheers of family and friends who filled the stands.

The Class of 2023 made it through in spite of COVID–19 which cut out half of their very first year in high school. They successfully overcame the challenges of the ups and downs and confusion and now found themselves at the gateway of adulthood in their red and silver gowns.

