Located a little over a mile from the Mexican border, the Douglas campus of Cochise College has become a way station of sorts for undocumented migrants who successfully slip into the country illegally.
While undocumented people bolting from Mexico have been flocking to the wide open spaces near the college — the school is right off State Route 80 outside Douglas — for years as they attempt to head north, there has been a rise in the number of migrants spotted and arrested near the school since October, said college President J.D. Rottweiler and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.
Both men believe the spike in migrant sightings near the college coincides with a memo released in late October by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security regarding certain facilities and areas known as “protected places.” The memo spells out new guidelines on how federal agents should proceed when it comes to enforcement actions at such locations. The memo, issued by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, shows that colleges and universities, among other locales, fall under protected places.
“Clearly we have seen an uptick, as we’ve seen clear across the whole borderlands in the last eight to 10 months,” Rottweiler said Monday at the college’s Sierra Vista campus. “We probably started to see an increase in October of last year.”
Sheriff’s Office cameras placed near the college and its environs have captured more and more images of migrants traversing through the area, Dannels said.
However, no migrants have come into the college or had any interaction with students, Rottweiler said.
In October, the cameras captured images of 996 migrants in areas near the college, Dannels said. Of those, 501 were arrested. In November that number jumped to 1,159 sightings of migrants with 693 arrests, Dannels said.
“The numbers have just been increasing every month since then,” Dannels said.
Statistics released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection of encounters with migrants in February all along the Southwest border of the U.S. shows an increase since October. In the Border Patrol’s Tucson sector, which includes Cochise County and which stretches from the border with New Mexico to the Yuma County line, there has also been a jump in encounters with undocumented persons. In February, there were 21,201 encounters in the Tucson Sector, compared with 17,716 in January and 15,758 in December.
The Sheriff said Rottweiler contacted him after seeing the increase of undocumented people near the college in the fall of 2021. A meeting was held at the Douglas campus that included the Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol and surrounding ranchers.
Rottweiler said the idea for technology surfaced at that gathering and that’s when cameras were placed around the campus periphery and in other areas nearby where migrants have been known to cross.
At first, there was some improvement in the “patterns” and the number of migrants that were being spotted near the campus, Rottweiler said. That soon changed.
“We felt good about where things were going. But then we started seeing some activity closer to the campus,” Rottweiler said.
At that point, security at the college was upped from one security guard to two. Additionally, their operation went from half day to 24 hours, Rottweiler said. The guards are armed. The college also has dispatch communications, Rottweiler said.
“We try to do a real perimeter sweep on the outside,” Rottweiler said. “We work closely with the Border Patrol (in Douglas) and in Tucson.”
Rottweiler said he believes the October Mayorkas memo fueled the increase in migrant crossings. Dannels agreed, saying that word of such actions or changes in the U.S. are quickly received in Mexico.
The directive, Rottweiler added, has hampered Border Patrol somewhat.
“That (the memo) really began to change how enforcement was to occur around protected areas,” Rottweiler said. “It has required a significant increase in what I’ll call ‘bureaucratic matters.’ “
According to the five-page communication sent to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and a handful of other federal agencies, the enforcement guidelines are aimed at ICE and CBP agents.
One paragraph of the memo captures the essence of its intent for protected areas: “To the fullest extent possible, we should not take an enforcement action in or near a location that would restrain peoples’ access to essential services or engagement in essential activities. Such a location is referred to as a protected area.”
Another section says: “The fundamental question is, whether our enforcement action would restrain people from accessing the protected area to receive essential services or engage in essential activities. Our obligation to refrain, to the fullest extent possible, from concluding a law enforcement action in or near a protected area thus applies at all times and is not limited by hours or days of operation.”
There are some exceptions to the rule, to include “the hot pursuit of a personally-observed border crosser, a national security threat, and the hot pursuit of an individual who poses a public safety threat.”
Rottweiler said he has given the Border Patrol “100% access to the college” any time the agency receives information that undocumented migrants are near the school. But because of the restrictions set forth in the Mayorkas memo, he said Border Patrol calls him to ask for permission to come onto the campus.
“We’ve worked our way around much of this,” Rottweiler said. “But it does require them a lot of additional paperwork and emphasis. They have been incredibly responsive to our needs.”
The memo, Rottweiler believes, was written without consideration to schools like Cochise College’s Douglas campus, which is close to the Mexican border.
“When the document was written it did not have in mind a college campus that was a mile and a half from the border, in a wide open area,” Rottweiler said. “We’re having to deal with the challenge of memos written in Washington, D.C., and other urban areas that don’t take into consideration a college or a university that is right on the border.”
While Rottweiler said he would probably not want the Border Patrol “to make a sweep across my campus in the middle of the day,” he wants agents to know that they can come onto the college’s property any time they perceive or have information that there could be a threat.
“It should not stop them from coming on when they’re in pursuit or when we make a call because we have somebody on the periphery of campus,” he said.
Aside from its location, the college campus is well lit at night and serves as somewhat of a beacon for anyone who needs a point of direction, Rottweiler said.
“If you’re looking for direction you go toward the campus,” he said. “Historically they’ve (migrants) come to the campus and gone around.
“I don’t know if this memo has caused them to come a bit closer.”
Many of the migrants who have come close to the college have been spotted in the early morning hours by the school’s maintenance crews, Rottweiler said.
Students who commute to the college from Bisbee, Douglas, Elfrida and other areas nearby are accustomed to the situation because “they were born and raised here,” Rottweiler said. But school officials have alerted students who are living in the college’s residence halls to be more aware of their surroundings and to try to practice any activities on campus — such as students who care for livestock in the college’s rodeo arena area — “in tandem.”
Hours of operation of some of the activities at the rodeo arena on campus have changed for safety purposes, Rottweiler said.
Officials also are keeping extra watch at the school’s hay barns and field dugouts.
Dannels said his office has increased its patrolling near the college and its surroundings.
“We’re there for the college,” he said.
Rottweiler said he gets called by the Border Patrol “three to five times a week” when agents see a migrant run across State Route 80 toward the school.
Rottweiler said he does not want anyone to think that the school is unsafe.
“It just so happens that our campus is in the way,” he said. “It’s a unique location. Because it’s in a remote location, it’s well lit and it becomes a way for people to be drawn to it as a way finder. We know they’re (the migrants) trying to get somewhere else.”