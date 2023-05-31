BISBEE — In 2018, following the advice of the Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors filed a lawsuit in the District Court of Arizona against the country’s largest manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids.
That lawsuit was joined with hundreds of similar cases across the country that were consolidated into multi-district litigation in the Northern District of Ohio (“National Prescription Opiate Litigation”). In March 2022, a $26 billion global opioid settlement with the “Big Three” drug distributors and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson was finalized, and later that year the county began receiving funds from those settlements, to be distributed in accordance with the One Arizona Distribution of Opioid Settlement Funds Agreement (“Agreement”).
The Agreement is designed to manage and prioritize the allocation of opioid settlement funds. The Agreement outlines the many approved purposes for which the funds can be used, and can be found on the County Opioid Settlement Funds website.
Cochise County, along with the cities and towns of Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Huachuca City, Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Willcox are participating in the Agreement. The Cochise County Health & Social Services health director serves as the lead responsible for distribution of funds in the county. The Agreement states CCHSS shall consult with the cities and towns regarding the distribution of the funds, seeking their collaboration and agreement.
CCHSS Health Director Alicia Thompson met with the city/town managers on May 3 and shared information about a needs assessment survey for their input. The survey asks respondents to help identify best strategies to overcome the opioid epidemic in Cochise County. The results will be made available on the CCHSS website and through community meetings, key stakeholder interviews and focus groups.
The potential approved uses of these funds are outlined in an exhaustive list in Appendix A of the One Arizona Distribution of Opioid Settlement Funds agreement. The objective is to narrow these options to a manageable and cohesive set of strategies for Cochise County. Appendix A is available in English and Spanish on the website.
As of April 18, Cochise County had received $527,013.63 in four payments from two of the pharmaceutical groups. These funds have not yet been utilized. Over the next 20 to 25 years, the county may receive an additional estimated $6 million from the various settlements, many of which are yet to be resolved.
If you would like to contribute by completing this survey, begin by reading Appendix A to familiarize yourself with the available options that are laid out in detail. If you are interested in helping to coordinate one of the upcoming focus group events, please email arivera@cochise.az.gov.
The survey will be open for responses through July 3.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone