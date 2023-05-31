BISBEE — In 2018, following the advice of the Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors filed a lawsuit in the District Court of Arizona against the country’s largest manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids.

That lawsuit was joined with hundreds of similar cases across the country that were consolidated into multi-district litigation in the Northern District of Ohio (“National Prescription Opiate Litigation”). In March 2022, a $26 billion global opioid settlement with the “Big Three” drug distributors and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson was finalized, and later that year the county began receiving funds from those settlements, to be distributed in accordance with the One Arizona Distribution of Opioid Settlement Funds Agreement (“Agreement”).

