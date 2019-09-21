BISBEE — Jacqui Clay wants to hear from you.
Clay, superintendent of Cochise County Schools, is asking the community to fill out an educational concerns survey in time for the Superintendent’s Round Table on Nov. 7. The survey features 22 issues — from behavioral health, to funding to technology and beyond — and the public is being asked to choose the five issues they care about most.
Clay believes that feedback and participation from the community — all components of it — must be involved in education in order for it to succeed. If education succeeds, the community succeeds, Clay says.
The deadline for filling out the survey is Nov. 6. Anyone interested in filling it out and participating, can visit: https://www.surveymoneky.com/r/GKS6Q57.