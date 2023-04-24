BISBEE — A lawsuit filed against the Cochise County Sheriff's Office claiming the agency violated the state's public records law when officials did not respond to a reporter's request for a list of sworn personnel will be settled out of court.
At a brief executive session Tuesday morning, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors agreed unanimously to settle the matter by paying the plaintiff $8,000 for his attorney's fees and other legal costs.
The complaint was filed by Isaac Stone Simonelli of the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting after he sent four public records requests between August and December 2022 to the Sheriff's Office.
When Simonelli failed to receive a response — he also left a handful of phone messages — he filed the complaint in March.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, who was present at the executive session Tuesday, said a mistake was made and his agency would own up to it.
"It was an omission on our part," he said. "We had 3,031 public records requests last year. This one slipped through the cracks and we accept our responsibility."
Dannels said "some checks and balances" had been put in place "to make sure this doesn't happen again."
Simonelli's initial request was for a list of all sworn personnel at the CCSO, along with name, rank, badge number, squad assignment, special assignment and hiring date.
His first request was made to the sheriff's public information officer on Aug. 16. Not having heard back from the CCSO, Simonelii left voice messages on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13, his complaint shows.
He sent three more emails — Oct. 24, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 — and also left another voice message on Nov. 28, the lawsuit shows.
The complaint had been slated to be heard by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom.
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre said Tuesday that settling the complaint was in "the best interest of the county and the sheriff’s department."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone