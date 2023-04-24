BISBEE — A lawsuit filed against the Cochise County Sheriff's Office claiming the agency violated the state's public records law when officials did not respond to a reporter's request for a list of sworn personnel will be settled out of court.

At a brief executive session Tuesday morning, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors agreed unanimously to settle the matter by paying the plaintiff $8,000 for his attorney's  fees and other legal costs.

