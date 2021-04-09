BISBEE — On Thursday, the mayor and City Council accepted the resignation letter of City Manager Theresa Coleman and after an executive session appointed City Clerk Ashlee Coronado as interim City Manager, though neither was by a unanimous vote.
Over the past year and a half, Coleman has been battered by disparaging comments on social media from residents who wanted her dismissed due to her commitment to standing by the city code. Her decisions to follow the city’s ordinances made her a target for disparaging remarks on the way she handled the animal shelter, the farmers market and her workforce-affordable housing initiative.
Just recently, Coleman also came under fire for allowing a lease for needed pickup trucks to move forward without the consent of the council, which is required for purchases of more than $5,000, as well as decisions to turn ownership of the stairs, retaining walls and lateral sewer lines over to adjoining property owners.
At the April 6 council meeting an executive session was held to discuss, behind closed doors, the city manager position.
City staff showed their support for Coleman during that meeting to Mayor Ken Budge and Councilmembers Lou Pawlik, Leslie Johns, Frank Davis, Joan Hansen, Anna Cline and Joni Giacomino in a letter.
It stated: “As employees of the city, we are presenting you letters of support on behalf and in support of our city manager. Our city manager has been under a lot of scrutiny and personal attacks and we find this very disturbing and disheartening. We urge the council and the public who seem so adamant to get rid of Mrs. Coleman to consider the following: Mrs. Coleman has made decisions that have obviously not been popular. Hence, the unfair treatment she has received. Did you ever stop and think she is working for the betterment of Bisbee. There is a lot of misinformation being spread via social media and letters to the editor. These attacks against the city manager are malicious and we hope you would show solidarity and encourage the citizens of Bisbee to get actively involved within their city government and not let one bully be the voice for all. Don’t let unpopular opinions misguide or pressure you. Since Mrs. Coleman has been employed, city morale has increased.”
The letter went on to say the negative remarks have an unwelcome impact of the city.
Forty-eight employees from every department gave their support to Coleman.
City Building Inspector Joe Ward’s letter was read into the minutes. He wrote: “Terminating Mrs. Coleman is the wrong thing to do. Firing her is self-destructive to Bisbee. Facebook and its bullies are not in the majority, just loud. Theresa is the medicine we needed. Theresa is respected by her staff for her work ethic. She gets things done. Theresa has a spine and the ability to say no, something that has been missing for a long time. It angers individuals that she wants to follow the law when it conflicts with their feelings.”
However, the strong support by the employees for Coleman was not enough to sway the mayor and council during Thursday’s meeting.
According to Hansen, “I find this proceeding totally appalling. In case you missed it, the resignation of the city manager is not a voluntary one. It came after Mayor Budge gave her an ultimatum last Monday to resign or be fired, showing no regard for the staff’s support of the city manager.
“There was no regard for what Mrs. Coleman has done in the past two years. Most importantly, Mrs. Coleman has been adhering to the rules and regulations of the city ordinances and this seems to be a sticking point for a few people in Bisbee. They don’t want to abide by ordinances and they voice their objections of having to do so.
“The mayor wants the city manager gone. He is not willing to work with her regardless of the fact Mrs. Coleman is a strong and competent city manager doing what is required to be done with the skills that are needed to do it. There’s always room for improvement. People make mistakes. It’s unconscionable to force the city manager to resign to the detriment of the staff and the city without trying harder to work together. Leadership includes being able to resolve differences and learning to work together. But, that was never the intent was it?”
Davis said, “What problems are we solving for the city by accepting her resignation or are we creating more? During her tenure, she has done a fine job of managing the day to day running of the city’s affairs and has gained the respect and support of many of the city employees. I would venture to say more so than any other city manager in recent history. She must be doing something right.
“We’ve had three city managers in the last four years. Not a great track record for the city. We should put egos aside and work on collaboration and communication. The major problem appears to me to be the mayor thinks he cannot work with Mrs. Coleman and she feels she is being undermined by the mayor.
“It seems to me Mrs. Coleman has become the fall guy for the city’s problems. Sanitation, the city stairs and the city sewer system were here before she came and will be here after she leaves. She made attempts to deal with these issues and they are now front and center before the council as they should be. I think in closer consultation with the council, these issues could have been dealt with in a less sensational manner. “
He pointed out the city is entering the budget phase for the 2021-22 fiscal year and accepting her resignation would do nothing to resolve the issues before the council.
Pawlik made three points: “One, I’m unhappy with way this crisis has developed. It was unprofessional, secretive and lacking due process. Two, Mrs. Coleman has been an above average city manager. And three, when Mrs. Coleman was asked by councilmembers what she wanted to do, she stated she wanted to remain the city manager. Therefore, I refuse to accept her resignation and will vote no.”
Budge noted some of what Pawlik said was stated in executive session and Pawlik said “Sue me.”
Johns said, “I just wanted to say that I understand how heartbreaking this is. And I have had nothing but positive interactions with Theresa. At the same time, I feel I cannot ignore the wishes of my constituents. The situation is very complex and sometimes relationships break down to the point where moving on is the best thing for everyone. I feel terrible about this. Sometimes things can’t be repaired and we may be in one of those situations.”
Budge said, “I don’t think going into this whole situation of the breakdown of my communications with the city manager is really going to accomplish much of anything. I don’t want to air dirty laundry in any way shape or form, but I also want to let people know that this is not an easy decision on me. I worked on this for months. I have not felt really part of what I think is my job sometimes. So, I just feel I needed to move forward. This is up to the council. It is not up to me alone. It takes four votes to do anything and I think that’s where we are now.”
Giacomino and Cline did not have any comment.
In a four to three vote, Coleman’s resignation was accepted with Hansen, Pawlik and Davis voting no.
Pawlik and Hansen also cast protest votes in opposition to appointing Coronado to the interim post.
There was no discussion on when Coleman would leave and Coronado would start. There was also no discussion on Coleman’s severance package or what Coronado’s salary would be.