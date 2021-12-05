BISBEE — There’s a new nonprofit in town focusing on housing services in Cochise County, and the mission includes raising funds for a 10–unit property for low income people.
The Cochise Housing Connection officially launched last month, led by founder and chairman Jay Matchett, a Bisbee native and a graduate of Augsburg University with dual degrees in political science and sociology and a master’s degree in nonprofit leadership.
A kickoff fundraiser will be held at the Silver King Hotel in Bisbee on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m., and will feature local music.
“The launch coincides with the start of the holiday season as this is the time when families feel the greatest financial squeeze and are often at increased risk of homelessness at the start of the new year,” Matchett said. “Based on census data, 51% of renters in the county are living in ‘unaffordable’ conditions. In fact, just the waitlist for Section 8 housing is larger than all of the subsidized units in the entire county. Folks wait 20 months on average to come off that list. The demand for what we do is clearly there.”
Silver King owner and board member Danielle Martinez said, “We hope to rally the generous spirit of our communities to raise funds to purchase a 10-unit property and begin operating affordable housing and helping people facing evictions as soon as possible.”
Matchett said, “As Cochise County is the fastest shrinking county in Arizona, it is more important than ever our community prioritizes the protection and development of affordable housing. Our research shows that in our rural communities, economic growth is impeded not by the lack of jobs but by the lack of housing where workers can live, which is causing them to move away.
“Businesses can’t find workers and state and federal resources are distributed based on population. So, when folks move away, businesses struggle and may close, agencies receive less funding and these compounding problems feed a vicious cycle. The time to act is now.”
Matchett explained the nonprofit became necessary when the growing problem of affordable housing and evictions, due in part to COVID–19, was initially identified by attorney William Moore at Southern Arizona Legal Aid. Moore approached Dina Herrington–Chant and a group of concerned citizens who founded the Bisbee Tenant Union with the idea to create an organization to provide affordable housing and housing services. This group launched an ad hoc committee that evolved into CHC.
CHC intends to increase affordable housing by creating and maintaining options in the communities served. Through the purchase, acquisition and operation of affordable housing properties, the aim is to help foster self-determination and financial security among those served.
Matchett said the organization will provide counseling and advice to tenants and homeowners, with respect to property maintenance, financial management, literacy and other matters appropriate to assist clients in improving their housing conditions, meeting their financial needs and fulfilling the responsibilities of tenancy or homeownership.
The plan includes helping people through an eviction protection program that will support experienced case management and legal service providers in providing legal assistance at no cost to low income tenants at risk of eviction.
Even transitional housing is on the project list to provide homeless individuals and families with the interim stability and support to successfully move to and maintain permanent housing. Transitional housing may cover the costs of up to 24 months of housing with accompanying supportive services. Program participants must have a lease (or sublease) or occupancy agreement in place when residing in transitional housing.
Matchett found housing unaffordable for more than half of renters in the county, who would need to make at least $16.81 per hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment. With Arizona’s minimum wage set at $12.15 an hour, some people work more than one job to meet financial needs.
HUD defines affordable housing as housing in which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, Matchett said. In 2019, 33.36% of renter-occupied units pay more than 30% of their income toward rent and greater than 18% pay more than 50% of their income toward rent.
“Taken together, 51% of renters in Cochise County are living in unaffordable rentals,” Matchett said.
CHC will take advantage of a nonprofit’s ability to operate and build properties cheaper than a for-profit entity can by leveraging tax savings, donations and private and public grants, he said.
CHC also is working toward becoming a certified Community Housing Development Organization, which is a private nonprofit, community–based service organization that has obtained or intends to obtain staff with the capacity to develop affordable housing for its community.
“Becoming a CHDO will allow the Cochise Housing Connection the ability to access additional federal and state funds while increasing our competitiveness for private grants and donations,” Matchett said. “By law, at least 15% of (the Department of Housing and Urban Development) funds must be set aside for specific activities to be undertaken by this special type of nonprofit. This will serve as a conduit for more federal dollars to be invested in our communities to build and acquire more affordable housing properties. As it stands, we, as a county, are leaving a lot of federal and state money on the table.”
CHC is working with realtors and landlords willing to work with clients and other nonprofits like the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless and the Housing Authority.
They have been working out a formal arrangement with Cochise County to provide CHC properties with project-based vouchers, which are similar to Section 8 housing choice vouchers but are attached to a property rather than a particular client. This would mean a renter would only have to pay 30% of their income while HUD would subsidize the rest up to fair market rent in a CHC property.
While the nonprofit is awaiting final 501(c)(3) approval from the Internal Revenue Service, Bisbee Pride Inc., has agreed to act as a fiscal sponsor so CHC may begin to fundraise and develop.
For information or to volunteer or donate, the public is encouraged to visit cochisehousingconnection.org or contact Matchett at 520-422–7555.