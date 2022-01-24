BISBEE — “Snoody was not just an acquaintance of mine, she was my friend. I do not have many of those and it leaves a hole in my heart.”
County Supervisor Ann English was one of a 100–plus person celebration at Warren Ballpark Saturday of the life of Charlene “Snoody” Borowiec, Bisbee’s greatest cheerleader, who passed away Dec. 14 at 85.
Borowiec was a dynamo in a tiny package full of life which she imparted with whomever she came into contact. Her love of all things Bisbee, especially the students and athletes and its rich history, made her one of Bisbee’s true gems.
English went on to say, “Her eyes were always on you when she talked and she spoke to you with such excitement and commitment on whatever issue she was promoting. I honestly think she could sell snow cones to Eskimos.”
Borowiec was the one who enticed English to run for the county Supervisors seat. Her impetus led to English’s win as the first female supervisor for District 2 in 1985.
“She was so proud when I was elected," English said. "What a wonderful gift she gave us. You younger women and men have no idea of all the glass ceilings women of our age had to break for you to have the economic and professional rights you all take for granted. What a wonderful gift she gave us with her support of women’s rights, recognitions and opportunities.”
Mayor Ken Budge credited her with his first stint on the city council and his new term as mayor.
“She told me, ‘I can’t vote for you, but I bet I can get you a few votes.’ I’ve known her for 20 years and she became endeared to me,” said Budge. “She was the ultimate Bisbee cheerleader.”
During the Jan. 18 council meeting, Budge proclaimed her the official ambassador of Bisbee and dedicated Jan. 22 as her day.
“In my heart, I became a better person for knowing her,” he said.
Long-time friend Carol Loy, president of the Bisbee Unified School District board, told the crowd, “All things Bisbee schools, and all things Bisbee were important to her. We shared plenty of laughs decorating for reunions, homecomings, lunches, special dinners and events like the 100th anniversary of Bisbee High School and the Warren Ballpark.”
Borowiec and Loy were instrumental in dedicating the Bisbee tennis courts to longtime winning tennis coach Fred Corrin and the dedication of the Bisbee High softball field for Anne Henry and Betty Bays, two of their heroes.
“I could always count on her for being up for adventure, some planned and some impulsive created by either of us" said Loy. "From a tailgate picnic at Evergreen Cemetery on Dia De Los Muertos with Lowell Junior High students, or decorating the Chinese grave there on Chinese New Year and supporting Veterans and Memorial Days, she always had something for us to do.
“She was one of my biggest supporters. Having served on the city council and married to a judge, she understood public service and its highs and lows from a personal perspective. Her standby advice was ‘Is this the hill you want to die on?'
“She had an unwavering fierceness to do what she thought was right and damn the consequences. Vaya con Dios, my beautiful friend.”
Councilwoman Joni Giacomino shared, “Snoody epitomized Bisbee. She has touched so many lives and has done so much for Bisbee throughout her life.”
Borowiec was like a “second mother” to her as she and Snoody’s daughter, Lisa Holland, and son, Glenn Holland, grew up together, thanks to the lifelong friendship of their mothers. Giacomino's mother Luche, a former councilwoman, and Borowiec were friends growing up. Giacomino said she did not know a time when Snoody wasn’t a part of her life.
Borowiec’s endless infusion of service to her community spans decades. She was a student athlete on the high school softball team, a member of the can-can dance group the Crystal Pistols and a pom pom coach. During her years in the BUSD, she worked with and mentored many young women. She was also a member of the Bisbee Women’s Club and Bisbee Business and Professional Women’s Club. She even served on the Bisbee City Council and was honored with the title Grand Marshall for one of the annual Fourth of July celebrations.
Evergreen Cemetery was close to her heart, and she could provide all the details on some of Bisbee’s well-known and least well-known residents through the heyday of the copper mines.
Bisbee would not have Brewery Gulch Day without her, though in her time, the event was based more around the history of Bisbee, said Giacomino.
“She organized a bunch of kids 6 to 16 to re-enact Bisbee’s history on Main Street with real six-shooters,” recalled Giacomino. “Only Snoody would give a bunch of kids real six-shooters to replay Bisbee’s past.”
Former coach and BUSD athletic director Mike Frosco's and Borowiec's friendship began in high school, and they stayed fast friends for many, many years.
"I appreciate what she did for the high school. And she was integral to dedicating this ball field to me," he said. "She always called me to get the scores from the games. She wanted to know everything about the game. I will miss her. She was a true friend. God bless you, Snoody."
Borowiec's granddaughter, Jessica Helton, recounted how Borowiec would dress her up for photos as the Statue of Liberty and Betsy Ross.
"I think we did every historical figure," she said with a laugh. "We decorated floats for parades. I can tell everybody about Arizona from its state fish to its history. These are the things I will cherish forever."
English said, “It would make Snoody so proud if you could emulate her with acts of kindness and volunteer in some way to make your community better. That would be her challenge to you and her legacy.”