BISBEE – The Hillcrest Apartments, on a 2.34 acre parcel in Warren, will become the new location for people in need of affordable housing as the mayor and city council approved the $700,000 sale of the buildings to Bisbee Lofts LLC with a move-in date sometime in 2023 or 2024.
The sale does hinge on two things — the award of housing tax credits and the award of an Environmental Protection Agency $500,000 grant the city is seeking to abate the lead paint and asbestos in the two buildings.
City Manager Steve Pauken said during the Nov. 15 meeting if the city does not get the EPA grant, the asking price would have to be lowered.
CBC Financial Corporation in partnership with Butler Housing Company made the successful bid last month. An agreement was reached for the city to carry a $100,000 loan for the purchase price at 2% interest for 18 years. The city will be paid $10,000 in earnest money, which will remain with the city if some problem comes up with obtaining the housing tax credits.
The city will continue to provide maintenance, which includes damage from vandalism, for the building until September 2023.
The companies have extensive experience in affordable housing projects and look forward to creating 33 apartments which they expect to go fast once rental agreements can be made.
To qualify, employed residents who have incomes of $20,000 to $40,000 a year will be eligible and there will be a few Section 8 apartments as well. Rents would be set at about $400 to $600 a month depending on the size of the apartment and the rents would have to stay low for 30 years.
On another affordable housing agenda item, another home was sold in the workforce affordable housing project which claims to help keep home costs low for employed people who work in Bisbee. The home is at 103 D St. in the Saginaw community and was priced at $118,500. It was sold to Candace DeWitt.
Thanks to funds provided by the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, the Bisbee Police Department will now be able to better store and retrieve evidence as Police Chief Timothy Cox requested.
The council approved the use of $5,171.54 for a system that tracks evidence and chain of custody. The module collects, captures and manages case contents through improved accuracy and collaboration. It includes a computer, scanner and barcode printer. An annual maintenance and support fee of approximately $760 will be paid through a state contract purchase using available state RICO funds
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone