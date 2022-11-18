BISBEE – The Hillcrest Apartments, on a 2.34 acre parcel in Warren, will become the new location for people in need of affordable housing as the mayor and city council approved the $700,000 sale of the buildings to Bisbee Lofts LLC with a move-in date sometime in 2023 or 2024.

The sale does hinge on two things — the award of housing tax credits and the award of an Environmental Protection Agency $500,000 grant the city is seeking to abate the lead paint and asbestos in the two buildings.

