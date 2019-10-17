BISBEE — The 8th Annual Bisbee 1000 Craft Beer Festival returns to the Bisbee 1000 festivities this weekend.
This year's festival will be held next to the Bisbee 1000 start and finish line, in the raised lot across from 201 Tombstone Canyon.
Starting at noon, beer lovers can enjoy 12 tastings of craft beers for $25. However, participants in the stair climb receive a $5 discount on their general admission ticket. In addition, the 12-tasting festival-goers will receive a "4.5 to 5 ounce mug" to try their favorite beers. There is no presale for tickets. All tickets will be sold starting at noon at the event.
Cynthia Conroy, Bisbee Vogue, Inc. president, says local breweries, like Old Bisbee Brewing Co., as well as other breweries from across the country that are distributed by Southern Arizona Distributing will be available at the festival. This year's festival will feature 25 different breweries and 50 different tasting options.
"The thing I love about all the events is the generosity of our sponsors and our participants," Conroy said.
She added that the money raised would be disbursed amongst Bisbee Vogue Inc., the stained glass restoration project for St. Patrick's Church in Bisbee and Horse'n Around Rescue in Hereford.
The rescue will be brining a mule, which Conroy says makes the Bisbee 1000 Craft Beer Festival the only beer festival with live four-legged animal that can be interacted with.
For more information visit the event's page on Facebook, "8th Annual Bisbee 1000 Craft Beer Festival."