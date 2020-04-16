BISBEE — The Cooper Queen Library has once again received national attention, this time in TIME magazine in the April 6 double issue as part of “The Uniters” feature, recognizing people who have impacted their communities.
Manager Jacob Macoviak was contacted by TIME reporter Madeline Carlisle who read about the small, rural library being awarded the Best Small Library in America.
“She was impressed on how the library works with the community,” he said. “Over the past few years, my staff and I have worked really hard to create a true community space where everyone is welcome, and to have that recognized on the national stage has been so rewarding.”
Carlisle took notice of Macoviak’s creation of a setting like a living room in the main library to encourage patrons to talk to each other, as well as his efforts to establish the library’s San Jose satellite annex at the Bisbee Unified School District’s building on Melody Lane.
Macoviak said, “Having the Copper Queen Library featured in TIME magazine has been an amazing opportunity. Not only does it give our staff and patrons a sense of community pride, it also sheds important light on the work of all small libraries around the country. Usually, the work of smaller libraries go unnoticed in the shadows of some of the larger institutions who have bigger staff, bigger budgets and more resources with which to work.”
Macoviak started with the Copper Queen Library in July of 2008 as a part-time library assistant and worked in various roles until 2015 when he left to accept a job at the Cochise County Library District. He returned in January of 2016 as library manager.
Over the past five years, he expanded the duties of the volunteers beyond just shelving books. The volunteers, now 30 strong, come in on a weekly basis and help with everything from checking out books at the library’s annex and main library to teaching children’s yoga classes.
Macoviak explained, “When we opened the annex in December of 2018, we knew that we would need the support of volunteers to keep it running. We started by creating volunteer job titles and descriptions, and when we hosted our first Volunteer Open House, we had such a great response that we immediately extended our operating hours from 16 hours a week to 28 hours a week.”
Realizing he had some talented people in the volunteer pool, he went to work expanding library services to include art, reading and even parenting.
“With such an array of talents, it is rather easy to match a volunteer with a specific library duty or even to create a library program to match the volunteer,” he continued. “It is safe to say that our library would not be the amazing institution that it is today without the Bisbee Community. Any library is only as strong as the patrons that it serves, and with the support and volunteerism of Bisbee, our library has been able to achieve some pretty remarkable things over that past few years."
Library honors
In June 2018, the Cooper Queen Library was awarded the EBSCO Excellence in Rural Library Service Award by the Public Library Association which is a division of the American Library Association (ALA) and Macoviak took a trip to Washington, D.C., to attend the annual ALA Conference in Washington D.C. and accepted the award.
Then in September 2019, the library was recognized as the Best Small Library in America by the Library Journal. He and Alison Williams, the library’s program coordinator, traveled to Burlington, Vermont, to accept the award in at the Association of Rural and Small Libraries Conference.
More to come
The library is also expanding the Tool Lending Library, which has garden and home repair tools to be checked out just like books and other media, which will be housed in the annex’s expanded space.
Macoviak said, “We are currently collecting donated tools – everything from drills to garden shovels – which will then be cataloged so they can be checked out. The idea here is to provide access to useful tools that people can’t afford to or don’t want to purchase, only to use it once. Patrons who do checkout tools must be at least 18 years old and will have to sign a tool lending policy and waiver.”
He and staff are also working with the Bisbee Unified School District (BSUD), Bisbee Science Lab, Freeport McMoRan, Inc., Copper Queen Branch, the Bisbee Bloomers, Water Wise and FireWise to create a literary and science park around the BUSD’s Admin Building on Melody Lane, where the Annex is located. Work there is already underway for a FireWise demonstration garden in the front of the Building which will feature fire-resistant plants.
The COVID–19 impact
Macoviak said the library is also adapting to changes since the closure due to COVID–19 and is working on new and exciting ways to engage patrons.
A seed subscription program, cosponsored by the Friends of the Copper Queen Library and the Bisbee Bloomers, allows patrons to sign up for seeds delivered by mail.
There is also a blog, “Together Alone” for patrons to submit writing or art in response to the pandemic.
Macoviak said, “Writing is a wonderful tool to help make sense of, and record the world around us. ‘Together, Alone’, sets out to document our community’s experiences during the COVID–19 pandemic, through writing and images.”
Macoviak explained due dates across the Cochise County Library District are automatically extended until May 4 and will continue to be extended until libraries reopen to the public. There will be no overdue fines while closed for the pandemic.
All blocks on library accounts due to overdue fines or lost materials have been temporarily lifted so that patrons can use their library card to download eBooks and eAudiobooks from Overdrive.