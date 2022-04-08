BISBEE — The city’s Copper Queen Library is once again being recognized for the staff’s outstanding work, this time by the Institute of Museum and Library Service.
The Copper Queen Library is one of 30 libraries and museums across the country and the only one in the state nominated for the IMLS National Medal, the “nation’s highest honor for institutions that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities,” states the IMLS website.
For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.
The Copper Queen Library is up against some stiff competition from much larger library systems like the Miami-Dade Public Library System and St. Louis County Library, according to the website.
“This nomination is such a phenomenal honor for the Copper Queen Library and the citizens of Bisbee. It is also a testament to all small and rural libraries across the country who work to offer exceptional programs and services for their communities, often with small staffs and limited resources,” said Library Manager Jason Macoviak. “Our library continues to prosper and grow because of our partners and patrons who inspire us every day to be the best we can be.”
IMLS Director Crosby Kemper III said, “So many museums, so many libraries have done such good work over the last two very difficult years. We are proud to present the 30 finalists for the IMLS National Medal. Their work is emblematic of the response of the library and museum worlds to simultaneously fulfilling their mission and serving their communities.”
Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions during a virtual National Medal Ceremony in June.
Macoviak thanked local partners including Melanie Greene and the Bisbee Science Lab, Bisbee Unified School District Superintendent Tom Woody, Freeport-McMoRan Copper Queen Branch manager Robert Quintanar, Cochise County Library District Director Amadee Ricketts, U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and State Librarian Holly Henley.
“The IMLS is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums,” according to a press release. “They advance, support and empower America’s museums, libraries and related organizations through grant making, research and policy development. Our vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities."
To celebrate the honor, IMLS is encouraging Copper Queen Library’s community members to share stories, memories, pictures and videos on social media using the #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals hashtags, and engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter.
In 2019, the library was named the Best Small Library in America by the Library Journal and in 2021 the library’s program coordinator, Alison Williams, was named as one of the publication’s Movers and Shakers for 2021.
“It is safe to say that our library would not be the amazing institution that it is today without the Bisbee community," said Macoviak. "Any library is only as strong as the patrons that it serves, and with the support and volunteerism of Bisbee, our library has been able to achieve some pretty remarkable things over the past few years.”
To see the list of finalists and learn more about the IMLS, visit www.imls.gov and follow the organization on Facebook and Twitter.