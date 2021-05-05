BISBEE — Now that cases of COVID–19 have begun to decline and people are getting vaccinated, the Copper Queen Library will soon open its doors to the public once again with a few restrictions.
Jason Macoviak, library manager, told Mayor Ken Budge and Bisbee City Council members Lou Pawlik, Anna Cline, Joan Hansen, Joni Giacomino, Leslie Johns and Frank Davis during Tuesday's meeting, he anticipated opening on May 17.
For the past two weeks, he has allowed some people to return to the library by appointments.
“It lets people browse through the books, use the computers and print things,” he said.
The plan to open reflects the same procedures of other libraries in the county and state, he continued. He met with the Library Advisory Board to get its input and it came up with a plan.
Macoviak said, “Patrons must wear masks to enter the building. We do have disposable mask for people who forget them or don’t have them. All patrons must adhere to social distancing guidelines and limit their visits to 30 minutes. Patrons will be limited to 10 people at a time. Computers will be sanitized after each use. Newspapers will be kept outside on the balcony for people to read."
Hand sanitizing stations will be placed in the library for the patrons to use. All the library programs will still be held virtually and the library meeting rooms will remain unavailable for the time being, he continued. Curbside pickup will still be available. The toys for children will remain in storage.
The Melody Lane library annex will continue with curbside pickup on Fridays until he can hire a coordinator.
“I just wanted to get the council’s feedback on the plan,” he said.
Johns told him, “I fully support the health measures you’re taking. Happy you will be getting back to some kind of normalcy.”
Cline said, “It is a great plan. I’m excited you’re opening back up. I was surprised how many people took advantage of the curbside pickup. A lot of people appreciate what you’re doing.”
Macoviak added, “We are so happy to have our patrons back.”
The council agreed to allow Macoviak to open the library with the protocols in place.
2021-22 tentative budget approved
The tentative 2021-22 fiscal year budget was approved, though not unanimously.
The council met last week on three nights and talked more than seven hours about the budget of $23,378,658. Of that sum, the General Fund budget was set at $8,175,946. By setting the budget, the council can not spend more money than what was approved, said City Manager Steve Pauken.
He told the council he and City Attorney Joe Estes would look into municipal bonds to see if the city could pay off the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System and save the city money. Also, he was going to look into the fuel card situation, which was costing more than last year and could save around $40,000 to $50,000.
“Even though we have a tentative spending plan, there are some things we will be working on, some of which have been identified, to spend less money," Pauken said. "We’re setting a hard line on the ability for employees to spend money without permission. We were able to do this during the Great Recession and we ended those years in the black. That’s our goal. Disciplined spending will make the difference.”
Pawlik, the sole councilmember objecting to the budget approval, was unhappy with the use of $350,000 from savings to balance the budget, among other objections.
“I really appreciate those words of fiscal discipline,” he said. “I think that’s something that’s been sorely missing for some time now. The budget you proposed has structural problems to which I must object. First it is going to increase over the current budget and requires $350,000 from reserves to balance it. This is a budget tactic I will not support. Some requests by departments are 50 percent above the current amounts without being appropriately justified.
“In addition to these objections, you have made statements over the three days we looked at the budget that give me concern. You expressed a desire to rebuild the old City Hall in spite of the fact that historical documents indicate this would be an expensive vanity project. You’ve stated your support for police body cameras, which have a low initial equipment cost, but a much higher and as yet undefined maintenance and data storage cost. Also refinancing our PSPRS debt would do little to solve the long term problem.”
Budge said he had the same concerns about the body cameras, but added, “The body cameras will have to come before us to approve the purchase. If we hadn’t put the numbers in the budget, we wouldn’t be able to spend the money. We have that choice.”
New garbage trucks on the way
The council did approve an agreement to lease garbage trucks for $103,311 from NCL Government Capital for two 2019 Autocar trucks for seven years as requested by Public Works Director Jesus Haro. Haro said at the end of the lease term of seven years the city would be able to buy the truck for $1. Most importantly, the trucks could be delivered faster than other bidders.
The city has been without garbage trucks for a number of weeks and garbage has been piling up and frustrating residents with overflowing dumpsters and residential roll out carts. Haro’s staff have been loading up pickup trucks by hand to remove as much as they could.
Budge said he spoke with Phoenix officials who gave the brand name good reviews and noted the trucks will have onboard computers which enable diagnostics to be performed onsite.
Haro said the trucks could be delivered in 30 days. In the meantime, he will continue renting one truck at the rate of $250 per day.
The reason he could get no help from local municipalities is the trucks Bisbee had were not common. None were available locally or even in the state. The rented truck came from New Mexico.