BISBEE — At least one council member is asking questions about the proposed new Bisbee City Hall, specifically regarding concerns of square footage and cost.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Louis Pawlick did not want to proceed under the current design, square footage and budget as estimated by local architect Al Hopper.
Hopper stated in his proposal the base cost of design and preconstruction was $63,800. Inclusion of construction and quality control management, including daily project monitoring, would cost an additional $12,000. If warranty management is included, it would cost another $3,000, bringing the total cost of services to $78,800.
This covers Hopper and civil, structural, mechanical and electrical engineers, a surveyor and a special systems designer.
For the building, Al Anderson proposed preserving the existing portico in his design of the new 9,270-square foot structure at a basic cost of $1.946 million, which did not include room for Public Works. His estimate to demolish the remains of the old City Hall burned by fire is set at $180,000.
Furnishing, special systems (IT, phones and security), miscellaneous fees and contingencies would cost around $430,000. If the west porch and civic plaza are included, they would add another $250,000 for a total of $2.8 million for a two-story building.
Added together, the cost for services and construction for the new City Hall would come to $2,878,800.
With $2 million budgeted to spend, Pawlick wants to stay within that limit and does not want to add more to the city’s burdensome debt, already in the tens of millions of dollars.
“The starting point should be the budget and the square footage,” he said. “Right now, the staff occupies 7,300 square feet and that’s 25 percent less than the proposed square footage.”
He also pointed out architects he had look at the plans said it could not be built for $210 a square foot and told him it would twice as much, or around $4 million.
He suggested dumping the idea of the west porch and the civic plaza right off the bat to save money.
“It’s not feasible. My objections are about the money we don’t have,” he added. “There should be no problem working within parameters.”
He wanted to see estimates for both a one story and a two story, 7,300-square foot designs with costs and made a motion to that effect.
Councilman Bill Higgins seconded the motion.
Mayor David Smith noted the only action the council was to take was to proceed with negotiations with Hopper, and the concerns raised by Pawlick could be negotiated throughout the process to come up with a final design. He also said the square footage came from a previous city manager.
City Manager Theresa Coleman told the council room sizes and the inclusion of Public Works space was under discussion, and reiterated the council was only asked to provide direction to proceed with negotiations with Hopper.
When the vote was taken, Pawlick, Higgins and Councilwomen Joni Giacomino and Leslie Johns approved the motion. Smith and Councilwomen Anna Cline and Joan Hansen voted against it.
The matter will be up for discussion again at the Jan. 21 meeting.
The council also briefly discussed the proposed across-the-board fee increases and directed Coleman to proceed with presenting the new schedule to them in a future meeting. Low-income discounts will be added. The schedule will be adopted after a public hearing at a future meeting.
Coleman reported all employee wages were brought up to the new minimum wage of $12 per hour, which was included in the 2019-2020 budget.
The council voted to go into executive session with City Attorney James Ledbetter to “provide legal guidance with respect to a notice of claim, pending litigation and dismissal of Open Meeting Law Complaints.” When the council returned, no comments were made.