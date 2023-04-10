BISBEE — The regularity of active shooters and the mass shootings they have carried out across the United States have prompted officials at the Cochise County Superior Court to add an extra layer of protection for employees, the judiciary and the public.
In a common occurance at one of the county’s courthouses, someone is turned away after an X-ray machine or a magnetometer sees or detects something in a person’s bag or pocket that is illegal to bring into a courtroom, said Robert Coronado, the chief bailiff/court officer for the Cochise County Superior Court.
“I would say that at least every single day somebody is being turned away at the front door and told to return to their vehicle at some courthouse in the county because they have a combination of either pepper spray or a knife,” Coronado said. “Knives are the most common weapon that people carry around. They are not illegal, but they cannot be brought into the courthouse.”
In the last two months though, court officers at the main courthouse in Bisbee had three separate instances in which someone tried to get through with a firearm, Coronado said.
It’s situations like these, as well as current events around the country and other parts of the world that concern Coronado and Deputy Court Administrator Niltza Flores.
The day Coronado spoke about courtroom protection with the Herald/Review, an active shooter had killed five people and injured eight others at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.
While no threats have been made to the county’s Superior Courts, or the lower justice tribunals, Coronado and Flores said they want to get ahead of any scenario by being “proactive instead of reactive.”
The additional protection they’re referring to will include bullet-proof panels that will be installed in all the county’s courtrooms.
The panels, which are being paid for by a $50,000 grant from the Administrative Office of the Courts, should be in place by the end of June, Flores said.
“We look at where we can enhance security and safety for the judiciary, the public and for staff,” Flores said. “We’re addressing any areas that may be unsafe or not accessible for the public and for staff.
“The ballistic paneling is an area we’re looking at and we’re working with vendors who are placing bids for that project.”
Neither Flores nor Coronado could say where the panels will be placed in the courtrooms.
“The court officers do a great job,” Flores said. “This is just an additional layer for those who will be in the courtroom.”
While the courthouses are outfitted with X-ray machines and magnetometers, Coronado said the technology can only do so much.
“The machines are what they are, they give us what they give us,” he said. “But we have to have the proper training to make sure that we’re looking at the images and also watching for signs that someone might be trying to bring something into the building.
“Our big picture is those situations that we are not expecting to come through, such as an active shooter situation..”
Coronado, who keeps a monthly log of the weapons individuals try to bring into the courthouse, said the most common ones he and his officers see are knives. Pepper spray and handcuff keys are also spotted, and of course, the occasional gun.
He said there has been an uptick in people walking into the main courthouse with those objects since January because the clerk’s office is temporarily closed in Sierra Vista and individuals needing court documents must go to Bisbee.
People packing such weapons are told to put the objects back in their vehicles if they want to enter the courthouse, Coronado said.
“Some people don’t like it,” he said.
If it is determined, however, that a person is intentionally trying to sneak a weapon into the courthouse, that individual could be charged with a crime, Coronado said.
