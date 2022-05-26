BISBEE — With a unanimous decision, Cochise County is now leasing two parking lots at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish to ease parking for court employees, jurors and people needing the services at the courthouse.
Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby approved the $1,000 per month lease during Tuesday’s meeting. The agreement provides automatic one-year extensions.
The county wanted to use the church’s lower parking lot above Tombstone Canyon as well, but the church plans to use it for paid parking, said County Administrator Richard Karwaczka.
The county plans to restripe the area around the courthouse to make the intersection of Quality Hill and Tombstone Canyon safer for pedestrians and traffic and to eliminate some of the helter skelter parking
The supervisors also approved an agreement with Douglas for using the Douglas Animal Shelter for care of the animals picked up by the Cochise County Animal Control Officers.
The current agreement has been in place for 15 years and needed to be brought up to date, said Associate County Administrator Sharon Gillman.
“This revised agreement will be more in line with Willcox’s agreement,” she said.
The annual cost for the service will be $60,126 which includes a 3% increase every year, she said. It is estimated animals picked up by the ACO total about 30% of the shelter's intake. Once the new county animal shelter on Tovreaville Road gets up and running, the need for Douglas’ help will decline.
Judd noted the Douglas shelter had some problems and asked it be held to a standard of operations.
Gillman explained Douglas was hoping the University of Arizona would follow through on a previous commitment to work with the shelter and improve conditions as well as provide veterinarian technicians to help with the animals.
“There are no vet techs coming down,” she said.
The city is discussing moving the shelter to better accommodations, she added.
Judd and English also approved an agreement between Cochise Harm Reduction and the Cochise Health and Social Services to continue participating in a syringe exchange.
Crosby disagreed with the program saying, “The jury is out on the needle exchange program. Does this work or not?”
Funding of more than $63,000 for the program is provided by the Justice Reinvestment Fund.
“This service agreement with Cochise Harm Reduction will utilize the funds generated by the Justice Reinvestment dollars,” said Suzanne Hagle, CHSS prevention services director. “Cochise Harm Reduction will be required to provide us with an annual report of their efforts and the impact on our community members. The revenue has already been received.”
Crosby said his research showed there has been an increase in opioid and heroin addictions with people in the program.
CHSS Director Alicia Thompson asked Crosby to provide his sources of the information.