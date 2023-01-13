BISBEE — After a 28-year run with Cochise County, Martha Rodriguez is turning in her deputy director’s hat with the Elections Department and putting on the “I’m retired, so I can do what I want” hat.

Rodriguez officially retired from the county on Friday, Jan. 13, her 67th birthday. During the meeting Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors recognized her long work record and dedication to the sometimes thankless job of being the person who enlists and trains poll workers and follows through on those 18-hour-long election days and the mandated recounts after them.

