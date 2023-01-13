BISBEE — After a 28-year run with Cochise County, Martha Rodriguez is turning in her deputy director’s hat with the Elections Department and putting on the “I’m retired, so I can do what I want” hat.
Rodriguez officially retired from the county on Friday, Jan. 13, her 67th birthday. During the meeting Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors recognized her long work record and dedication to the sometimes thankless job of being the person who enlists and trains poll workers and follows through on those 18-hour-long election days and the mandated recounts after them.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka said, “Friday the 13th is going to be a bad day for the county, but an amazing day for Martha. You started off as an election technician and ending as a deputy director.
“You have been nothing but amazing. What I mean by that, when you think about elections, you also think about Martha. All the relationships you’ve built throughout the years, all the people you’ve trained, all the poll workers you’ve come in contact with and being nothing but patient and kind and polite at many times that you don’t want to be patient and kind. And handling the phones on Election Day.”
He joked about a call she received asking why Ronald Reagan was not on the ballot and she explained Reagan was "no longer with us."
"We’re thankful for everything that you’ve done," he added. "And, for always being kind to me.”
Supervisor Ann English said she was happy Rodriguez invited her family to the presentation.
“Because none of us could do the jobs we’re in if we didn't have the positive support of our family behind us," English said. "You have worked under different elections directors and we know it hasn’t always been a positive work situation. But, Martha has always been positive about it. Even when she wanted to quit, she knew the county needed to have her in that position and she stayed.
“It’s such a specialized arena, elections, you can’t just say ‘Martha’s out today. So, let’s call somebody from finance to go work over there.' It just doesn’t work that way. Thank you for training all those people and for staying around for us when we couldn’t find someone to take the position. Now, you know you can leave because you have a department with people in place.”
Elections Director Lisa Marra said, "I am the fourth director in the last dozen years appointed and having a person like Martha who has been in the department for so many years is invaluable. Consistency and continuity build voter confidence. I have been very successful in this position and I credit that to the teamwork between me and Martha and the fact we worked together for years before I was appointed.
"No one will ever replace Martha, and we had a transition plan in place for the last two years and by working together we hired an election manager last year who will assume those duties, and more, moving forward.
"All jobs are hard to fill and it’s gotten even harder since 2019 due to the character attacks and unsubstantiated claims against anyone working in an election environment in our country. It takes an incredibly special servant leader to take these long hours and public attacks year after year. One of the biggest challenges in any business or government is implementing a transition plan and detailed plans for future growth. It gets harder all the time to attract talent to a rural area because competition is everywhere looking for great employees.
"With one in four election employees leaving the position across the country, we’ve got to value and mentor local talent. It’s not just luck that has made us successful in this county. It’s dedication, long hours and sacrifice by the people in the department from leadership to pollworkers. Martha has been an example to follow for many."
It would be hard to disagree with her after the 2020 and 2022 elections that brought unwarranted claims of election fraud and callous, even threatening, phone calls to the office.
The political climate has changed significantly since Rodriguez began with the county in 1994. She started out in the County Recorder’s Office under Christine Rhodes and put in a few years there before putting her name in for an open position in the Elections Department as a technician.
It was an easy transition as she already had some knowledge of elections from working to register voters and checking the ballots to be sure there were no errors.
“Since then, it’s just been rock and rolling through the elections,” she said. “We’ve had to do everything. Hire the poll workers, train them, get the election machines ready and deliver it to the polling locations.”
When a hardware failure impacted the results in the 2014 election, she, then-Elections Director Juanita Hill and then-County Administrator Mike Ortega were choppered to Graham County for the ballots to be recounted. Irregularities were discovered by attentive staff in the number of votes cast when compared to the number of registered voters. The Secretary of State’s Office was notified and since Cochise County had a backup plan ready and approved by the state, off she went on her first flight in a helicopter.
Ortega told her not to let the box of data out of her hands, but when she boarded, the pilot insisted she could not ride with the box in her lap. It had to be stowed. She resisted, but Ortega told her it was all right to set it down.
The Elections Department was in the old high school in Old Bisbee when she started and it had its challenges when the time came to transport the machines.
“We also had challenges with our ghosts,” she said with a smile. “I’d leave the radio on and when I came back in the morning, it was on a different station. But, they never bothered us.”
The department later moved to the main complex on Melody Lane where a basement office became the new location. It, too, presented challenges and at that time there were only two people on staff, though a few part-time staff were hired. Now, three people are in the department that handles more than 40,000 ballots in a general election, the majority of which are mail-in ballots.
The reduction of polling locations from 66 went to 49 and then just a few years ago, the county went to vote centers in 17 locations across the county, which made the jobs easier, she said.
“That was a dream,” she emphasized. “It made it a little easier. Seventeen vote centers is a godsend.”
Communicating with the poll workers is now a breeze as she can contact them via email instead of telephone to keep them abreast of the designated training days and other important dates and times.
“It’s not very much on a one-to-one basis like it used to be,” Rodriguez said. “But, I’ve gotten to know a lot of good people. That’s what I’m going to miss the most — the closeness I had with the people.”
A problem the county is experiencing now is many poll workers are seniors and some can no longer perform the duties required over the 18–hour day, she explained. As they age out, new blood is needed and the hope is some younger folk will step up to fill the gaps.
“A lot of them told me, when you retire, I’m going to have to retire,” she said. “A lot of our people are in their early 70s. Our oldest poll worker is 89. I told Lisa (Elections Director Lisa Marra), 'I’m sorry when you start up in 2024, you have to start from scratch.' ”
There is a bright spot in the future, though, as some of the past poll workers have family members who have stepped up to help fill positions. She has also tried to recruit the people she knows when she sees them out and about. She tells them, “You see a different aspect of the election by being a poll worker. You might enjoy it.”
Rodriguez pointed out many poll workers bring food and it becomes an all–day potluck.
“I’ve gotten several recipes from them,” she said with a smile as she pondered the question about writing an election recipe book.
“I’m going to try,” she smiled. “That could be one of my goals.”
She has established connections with a few people who have moved to Tucson but want to work in the county election process.
The job also entails handling calls from people who ask how she voted or asked for her to tell them how to vote, especially on the propositions.
One of the biggest questions people have is why the county does not provide an information pamphlet on local elections, Rodriguez said. Names and numbers of candidates are posted on the county’s election website and most have an online presence. With the advent of websites and Facebook pages, most information from candidates and their ways of thinking can now be found online, she explained, which is what she tells callers.
She also tells them to read the newspaper or listen to or watch the news. She gets the response: “We don’t get the paper. We don’t listen to the radio or watch television.”
There comes a point when the voters need to familiarize themselves with the candidates and the issues and make responsible decisions on who and what to vote for in an election.
“If they’re prepared and take their little cheat sheet, it’s easy peasy,” Rodriguez noted. “But, they have to read ahead of time and be prepared so they can vote and move on. People need to step up and get educated about what’s on the ballot.”
Her age made her think about spending more time with her parents and family. Her expectations for what awaited her free time grew to outweigh the duties of her job. It also made her think about all the things she wanted to do — her crafts of sewing, embroidery, crocheting and jewelry and basket making. She wants to hit the farmers markets and any place that might sell her work.
She wants to spend some quality time with her husband, Raul, a retired electrician who was from Bisbee. His family moved to California. They knew each other in high school, but set out on their own paths. Her brother was friends with Raul and told her of his plans to move back to quiet, old Bisbee.
After a few dates, they became a couple and then husband and wife. He has been at her side for the past 10 years and managed to do without her on all those long days and nights. She wants to make up for lost time with him and with her grown daughters, Anastasia and Vanessa, and her son, Aubrey, and her three grandchildren who all live in Bisbee.
She started the Head Start preschool in Bisbee, trying to fulfill an early goal of teaching. Anastasia now heads the program and she has been at it for 20 years.
Rodriguez said, “I was going to wait to retire until after the 2024 election. But, I’m turning 67. It’s time for me to let other people handle it.”
When asked if she was going to be a poll worker, she replied with a grin, “I am, just not this year.”