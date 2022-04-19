BISBEE — Cochise County Health and Social Services hope to find randomly selected neighborhoods willing to fill out voluntary surveys to determine how COVID-19 impacted people.
In May, the county will place door hangers in neighborhoods that provide a survey link. This Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response will provide needed information to help inform public health, emergency management and county officials on the general health of county residents and identify how COVID–19 has impacted communities, said Camila Rochin, county public information officer, in an email. The information gathered will be used to guide the ongoing and future pandemic responses.
“Participation in the survey is completely confidential and voluntary,” said Rochin.
CASPER is a validated, two–stage cluster sampling methodology developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rapidly obtain information about the health and resource needs of a community, Rochin said.
"Much like the in–person, door–to–door CASPER survey method, the online survey approach is designed to be inexpensive, quick, scalable and reduces the risk of COVID–19 transmission, making it ideal for use during the active pandemic," she said.
The sampling frame for the assessment includes occupied housing units in the county using 2020 Census block data to select 30 clusters in 29 neighborhoods via random number generation, Rochin said.
Households can access the survey link or call the access contact phone number.
“We are excited to be able to conduct a CASPER of Cochise County,” says Cochise County Health Director Alicia M. Thompson. “The CASPER survey is a tool we can use during an active response like COVID–19 to rapidly assess and address community needs. Instead of guessing at what the needs are in our communities, we will have data to inform our decisions.”
Households will have seven days to complete the online survey. A second round of door hangers will be delivered to households as a reminder to those who have not responded to the online survey after the first seven days, according to Rochin.
For information on the CASPER survey contact Rochin at pio@cochise.az.gov or call 520–432–9200.