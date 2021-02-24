BISBEE — A constituent of District 3 Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd has been asking for county help in creating a safe line of sight on a curve on Cascabel Road, and help may finally be coming.
The problem is a slight hill on private property that blocks traffic from seeing the resident’s driveway, making it unsafe for ingress and egress. Judd worked with the owner and county engineers to come up with a way to deal with the situation to reduce the height of the hill at a cost of $9,900.
Judd asked Supervisors Ann English and Tom Crosby for approval to use her discretionary funds to pay for the project during Tuesday’s meeting.
English pointed out the county could not pay for projects on private property: “It’s illegal.”
Crosby suggested tabling the item to allow time to investigate the possibility of purchasing the property involved alongside Cascabel Road.
The decision to table until the March 9 meeting was unanimous.
The supervisors approved a set of principles to be used in establishing new boundaries of their districts, which include the intent to equalize the population in each district, prevent strange configurations and avoid splitting of cities, towns or communities.
Favoring or disfavoring an incumbent candidate or a political party is prohibited. District lines will not intentionally or unduly favor a person or political group and will avoid creating safe districts for a particular party.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka told the supervisors redistricting would be postponed as the 2020 Census data would not be available until September.
This extra time will allow the county to put together the ad hoc committee the supervisors discussed in a work session earlier this month. The committee will include members from Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Huachuca City, Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Willcox and people from outlying areas such as Hereford/Palominas, J-Six/Mescal, Whetstone and Bowie for a total of 13 people.
The Strategic Plan for the next four years was approved, which provides a focus for the supervisors and staff on goals in seven categories: economic development, environmental issues, intergovernmental cooperation and collaboration, workforce development, increased and improved communication with the public, fiscal responsibility and management of infrastructure.
Cochise Health and Social Services has provided vaccinations to children against preventable diseases since 1993 thanks to funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CHSS director Alicia Thompson received approval to continue the immunization program for uninsured and underinsured children through the course of their childhoods as the supervisors accepted the $125,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The grant funds pay for management, staffing, outreach and operating costs of the program.
The grant covers the immunization of children against vaccine-preventable diseases, maintaining their vaccination records in accordance with state and national requirements and assisting school-age children with required vaccinations in order to meet school registration and advancement requirements, said Thompson.
Also approved was a request from Anita Baca, executive director of the county housing authority, to accept a $616,323 grant for three years from Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS.
She said the county has administered the program since 2004, serving hundreds of beneficiaries throughout Cochise County through services such as tenant-based rental assistance and short-term rent, utility and mortgage assistance. From 2009 through 2019, 647 people benefited from the program.
The next meeting of the Board of Supervisors is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, at 10 a.m. The public can listen via phone as meetings are closed due to the COVID-19 virus.