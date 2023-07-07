BISBEE — The main drag in Old Bisbee is a road with four different names and apparently, the county does not know when one street begins and another dead ends.
The street is named Naco Road, Main Street, Tombstone Canyon and West Boulevard and is 2,300 feet long with a 175-foot rise in elevation.
Jane Borger, who lives on West Boulevard, said another resident called 911 to get help for an accident last week and the dispatcher told her she lived on Tombstone Canyon. The Southeastern Arizona Communications dispatcher said West Boulevard did not exist.
Borger and others who live on the road wanted the mayor and city council to do something about it and submitted a petition with 40 signatures to address the problem. They added a request for speed bumps to slow vehicles moving through the residential area.
The petitioners also asked the council to provide “a consistent numbering system and street name,” as the addresses are rather helter skelter.
Joan Reichel noted the city has two roads called Clawson, one in Old Bisbee and one in Warren. A map shows one is a street and one is an avenue, so a person in need of emergency help would need to provide the correct street name.
The driver in the accident was not seriously injured, but it took 25 minutes for an officer to show up. Although the city has a fire station just down the street on Tombstone Canyon, they were not dispatched and the residents wanted to know why.
Bisbee Police Department received council approval to sign up with SEACOM to provide dispatch services, which was supposed to shorten emergency response time. It eliminated local dispatchers and their knowledge of the city.
According to Mayor Ken Budge, there was an error with the county overlay map which failed to note the street name. He talked with Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, who was unaware of the problem, but said he would correct it.
Budge also said if people call 911 and just say “Elmo’s,” they may not know what the caller is talking about as they may not be familiar with Bisbee’s well known haunts.
Bisbee Police Chief Tim Cox stated in a document to the council, “Our switch to SEACOM will result in incidents being reported by the physical addresses. Our patrol area is defined through jurisdictional maps.”
So, not only were there problems with the street name, the city limits only cover a portion of West Boulevard. The city’s jurisdiction ends five houses north of Compton Avenue on West Boulevard and the county jurisdiction runs from there to the end of the road, Cox noted.
The accident referred to in the petition occurred in the county’s jurisdiction, he said. It caused the delayed response since it took longer to get a deputy to the scene. Bisbee police officers would not be called since it is out of their jurisdiction.
The SEACOM agreement with Bisbee is one of many with other smaller cities and they are still trying to input all the information and work out the bugs, Budge said.
“We’ll get our part done,” Budge said.
He said City Manager Steve Pauken sits on the SEACOM board, so he has confidence the street names will be corrected by the county.
As for the speed bumps, Budge and Council members Anna Kline, Frank Davis, Joni Giacomino and Juanetta Hill agreed to install temporary speed bumps before permanent ones to see if that will slow traffic down on the curvy street.
They had misgivings, though, as the downhill road from northern State Route 80 all the way to the southern entrance has drainage problems from the monsoon rains. The speed humps could back up that rain and cause damage.
Budge asked the residents to check with their neighbors to see if they would agree to the location of the speed bumps because they can cause additional traffic noise.
Cline was concerned the city ambulances and fire trucks could be damaged and response time would be slowed.
Rezoning questioned
Todd Conklin, owner of Conklin Electrical Etc. LLC, wanted the city to rezone a number of parcels on State Route 92 from RM (mobile home lot designation) to C-4 (commercial) so his property would zoned the same, and to stop traffic on the residential side of his property.
Conklin has been cleaning up the properties due to illegal dumping.
There was some hesitation, particularly by Budge, who was concerned with the wide range of commercial businesses from bakeries to machine and wood working shops, along with other large scale uses, like a wrecking yard.
Budge also questioned the need to rezone Conklin’s eight acres. Why did he need that much room if he was not going to expand his business? Conklin did not answer but said he would not do anything to harm the city.
The city has right of ways for streets in the section and Conklin plans on pursuing the properties. But, if he purchased the right of ways, it would land lock certain other parcels.
In the end, the council approved the notice of intention to rezone parts of the request and allowed him time to submit documentation for the acquisition of public right of ways.
More information is expected by the next council meeting scheduled for July 18.