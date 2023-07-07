BISBEE — The main drag in Old Bisbee is a road with four different names and apparently, the county does not know when one street begins and another dead ends.

The street is named Naco Road, Main Street, Tombstone Canyon and West Boulevard and is 2,300 feet long with a 175-foot rise in elevation.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?