BISBEE — A small bidding war helped build the sum the county received from a tax sale auction held Tuesday during a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
At the end, the county came away with $49,445 plus $400 in administration fees for 16 pieces of property. When the sale is approved at next Tuesday’s regular board meeting, the county will get 16 pieces of property back on the tax rolls.
Supervisor Ann English jokingly tried to get the bidders to go higher and get closer to the land value.
Just a few bids equaled the value placed on the properties with most far beneath valuation which totaled $97,700.
Bruce Gutschmidt, St. David, and Deandre Owens, with Auction Flippers in Texas, were the two involved in the bidding war raising each other in $100 plus increments.
Gutschmidt came away with Cochise College Park lots 842 and 843 totaling 0.3 acres for $4,500, and Miracle Valley Lot Unit 1, lot 20, 0.27 acre for $2,000.
Owens took most of the properties including 0.35 acres in Sunsites for $1,000, a Huachuca Heights 1.84 acre lot for $500, a 0.20 acre lot on Fry Boulevard for $100, a 3.72 acre lot for $1,000, a Willow Lakes 0.22 acre lot for $545, Thompson Subdivision lots totaling 1.64 acres for $10,000, a 4.79 acre plot for $650, a 0.12 acre lot in Pirtleville for $100, a Fairview 0.25 acre lot for $100 and a .08 acre lot in Douglas Subdivision for $2,000.
Stephen Seal, Joshua Tree Associates LLC, successfully bid on three properties. Two were 40-acre parcels for $10,225 each and a 10.49 acre lot for $5,000.
Linda Cain was unsuccessful on her one bid for the Willow Lakes lot. She was not present for the auction.
Back taxes due on the land purchased will be eliminated when the new deed is recorded. However, the current year and future taxes on the land are the responsibility of the purchaser.
Now that the auction is complete, the winners are required to provide the county with documentation for the deeds and will have to pay for their land, said English.
Supervisor Tom Crosby pointed out the bidders are required to pay by cashiers check, money order or personal check.