BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to the building code to include certain changes for countywide water conservation requirements during Tuesday’s meeting.
Christine McLachlan, Planner II, presented it and other changes to the building code. Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd approved the changes with Tom Crosby voting against the measure.
“This is a dual–purpose, staff–initiated amendment, to revise local amendments of the building code and sections of the zoning regulations in response to previous adjustments to the 2015 Building Codes, to better organize and specify water conservation requirements, and to make water conservation measures in the county more measurable, in general,” McLachlan said.
The amendments focus on the re–evaluation of the county’s water conservation requirements for land in private ownership throughout the county, she continued. The changes will help staff, the Planning And Zoning Commission and the supervisors evaluate development requests consistent with water conservation.
Water conservation requirements will be added as currently mandated by state law or contained in the county zoning regulations.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources found the largest use of potable water in Arizona is for landscaping and as much as 70 percent of residential water use is outdoors, she continued.
“Significant water savings can be achieved through climate–appropriate landscape design, proper plant installation, efficient irrigation and regular maintenance of irrigation,” McLachlan said.
Although the intent of the measure has always been to consider the impact of a special use on the water supply, the current wording only ensures minimum compliance with the general policies of the Comprehensive Plan.
“The level of detail included in most special use concept plans, and their preliminary nature in the process, is often not adequate for case planners, or the commission, to impartially evaluate whether a request will overly stress the local water supply, which is the intent of the regulations. This will better organize water conservation requirements and make water conservation requirements more measurable,” she explained.
The now countywide water conservation measures apply to residential and non-residential uses, she said. The new amendments reorganize and consolidate approved plant species information from four separate parts into one. Uses where turf may be considered was expanded to include public parks, schools, cemeteries, public recreational and common areas of hotels and motels, but turf cannot exceed 500 square feet. The intent is to assist applicants in the preparation and requirement of irrigation plans that are consistent with the county’s water conservation goals.
English stated, “We should all be supremely aware of the water situation.”
Judd, who is well aware of the water problems in the declining Willcox Basin, said she approved having everyone in the county under the same regulations.
Other amendments proposed changes to the International Residential Code 2015 edition, as well as set the Tiny Homes minimum square feet requirements at 296 square feet.
As there were unspent funds in the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) budget, the Supervisors approved the expenditure of another $285,929 to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System as requested by county budget manager Daniel Duchon. The county’s PSPRS policy allows additional payments to be made from the sheriff’s office unspent funds.
In fiscal year 2021, the CCSO General Fund budget had $285,929.56 in unspent funds which goes to pay off the county’s PSPRS unfunded liability after a fiscal year closes, said Duchon.
He gave an update on the status of PSPRS saying, the county has paid $2.85 million and will add another $2.5 million to pay off the unfunded liability the county owes to PSPRS. It brings the total payments in this fiscal year to $5.64 million leaving the unfunded balance at around $31 million.
The PSPRS fund provides retirement and healthcare for county deputies hired prior to 2017.
The Supervisors have fought for several years to reduce what is owed. They say the county had no control or input into how the funds are invested by the PSPRS board, so they shouldn’t be liable for the losses.
In the market busts in 2001 and 2008, the fund suffered extreme losses. The state decided the counties and municipalities should make up the market losses. The problem with that is the county does not have wiggle room as larger, more populated counties do, like Pima, Pinal and Maricopa. As those counties continue to hire new officers, they are more able to afford paying down the debt as the rate between retired and active officers are far closer. Cochise County does not have that benefit.
While Crosby approved of the payment, he voiced his continued disagreement with the policy to pay down the PSPRS liability.