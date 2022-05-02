Couple sets roots in Old Bisbee, gets dumped by insurance company

BISBEE — Imagine renovating and upgrading one of Old Bisbee’s 100–year–old miner’s shacks, spending thousands of hours and dollars on it only to be told the insurance company would not provide homeowner’s coverage.
David Neufeld and Lisa Braiterman received a notice from Traveler’s Insurance informing them the company would not cover the home they have been working on for the past few months.
Why? As John Everhart, owner of Everhart Insurance, put it during a call to the public at a recent city council meeting, the fire risk of Old Bisbee was too great. Old Bisbee has long been a recognized problem by the state with its abutting scrub lands in the hills above the historic enclave and the close proximity of one home to another.
Though the community has an Insurance Services Office, Inc. (ISO) ranking of 5 out of 10, with #1 as the highest, they were refused coverage.
According to Firehouse, if a fire department has a strong ISO score, the chance of a fire consuming a home will be low and there is little trouble getting homeowner’s insurance. Homes located in an area that has a poor score from the ISO could mean a higher premium to reflect the greater risk companies take on by insuring the home.
“However, some companies may not even look at ISO scores and instead rely on other data to determine risk,” according to Firehouse.
For Travelers Insurance, the risk is determined by the software program CoreLogic, a program that Everhart says does not take into account ISO ratings nor recognize Firewise members.
CoreLogic states on the website: “We help you more accurately identify and understand risk across a portfolio in a wide variety of high–peril areas to ensure accurate and timely coverage. We also offer a full suite of products that take the assessment of property claims risk for crime and non–weather water and fire to a whole new level. With easy to understand scores on a 100–point scale, you can more accurately assess the risk of individual policies.”
Everhart voiced his concerns at a recent City Council meeting and told them “preferred companies” are using the new program, and he saw the refusal to ensure the couple’s Old Bisbee home as a potential problem for Bisbee by setting a precedent. He requested the council hold a work session to discuss this new possible dilemma for people living in Old Bisbee, but Mayor Ken Budge declined as only one insurance company failed to insure one home.
“There are 1,500 buildings in Old Bisbee,” said Everhart. “We have to think of the safety of all these people. They could at least sit down with landowners. The homes built in the 1900s could be impacted by this new program, especially if other insurance companies use it to decline coverage.”
Neufield and Braiterman were shocked when they were told Traveler’s would not cover their new home on Locklin Avenue which sits below one of the city’s reservoirs and is near a hydrant and the Old Bisbee Fire Station.
They spent hundreds of hours fixing up the old miner’s shack and built an addition to give them a bit more room. The interior of the home is charming and welcoming. It shows the meticulous craftsmanship of the couple dedicated to make this old house their home.
“We designed and built this together,” said Braiterman. We managed to save the roof and a couple of the walls are still original.”
Neufield is a stonemason and travels around the world building pizza ovens and that included the one in their new backyard. Even after working on the house all day, he found it relaxing to build a rock wall to enclose the bed for a garden. He laid the sandstone for the patio. They did all the work themselves and to find out they would not be able to go with their preferred insurance company was shocking.
They are reviewing three new bids but the cost is much higher.
Braiterman said, “I’m very unhappy with what I’m seeing. People may not know how underinsured they are.”
The fire Monday up above Locklin Ave. was a frightening experience. Though they were put under an evacuation order, they and a few others on the street stayed. Their vehicles were loaded if things got dicey and they had to leave.
She said the fire was far up the ridge and the wind was blowing the fire in a different direction away from the Locklin homes.
As a precaution, they mounted a sprinkler with a 90-foot radius to keep the roof and yard wet during the night.
Braiterman has written to Sen. Mark Kelly to suggest the federal government provide wildfire insurance like flood insurance. A secondary homeowners insurance could be offered to pay what the government policy did not cover.
City’s position
The city cannot spend taxpayer money on private property, so its responsibility remains with clearing city easements and right of ways. It has participated in the Old Bisbee Firewise program to physically clear fuel from many areas in Old Bisbee.
City Manager Steve Pauken responded to questions saying, “We know that most insurers rate their coverage based on many factors, one of which is the local environment.”
He noted the city is currently working with Arizona Water Company on a project to completely rebuild the Old Bisbee fire suppression system and will merge two old systems into one. APS will pay what the grant does not cover.
The city has written a $50 million grant, written by Danielle Bouchever, for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA). If the city does get the grant, it will be a very long process to design and build the new mains and laterals. The massive project entails running new main up State Route 92 to Old Bisbee and will include new hydrants.
Pauken suggested people who see problems in neighboring yards which may have the perfect fuel to feed a fire should contact Building Inspector Joe Ward or the Fire Marshall Jim Richardson. They will respond and provide advice on clearing fuels and issuing citations when necessary.
Mayor Ken Budge stated, “I would be willing to help people protect their homes as best as possible when it comes to city owned land. Outside of that, private landowners need to do their due diligence and follow the Firewise recommendations to be preventative.
“I also hope John (Everhart) or any other insurance agencies in Bisbee would contact and work with their company or companies speaking to what our community is doing to mitigate risks. They are the brokers and representatives of their clients who are now being reassessed on their property and policies.”