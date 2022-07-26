Officials with the Cochise County Superior Court's office of indigent defense will have to explain to a judge next week why they have not found an attorney for a man accused of killing a bicyclist in Bisbee over a year ago.
At a hearing Monday, Superior Judge Laura Cardinal said defendant Noe Smith's case had been sent to the court's Indigent Defense Coordinator in June after Smith announced at another hearing that he and his private attorney were not communicating well.
Smith had a hearing before Cardinal Monday afternoon, but there was no lawyer to represent him and that sparked yet another continuance in the case.
A settlement conference held in the spring failed to yield any results, and a few weeks after that the 24-year-old Smith asked for different counsel.
Cardinal, frustrated with IDC, said officials could be held in contempt of court.
"We're going to have a hearing next week on Monday and the office off Indigent Defense should show cause why the office should not be held in contempt of court for not finding him [Smith] an attorney," Cardinal said.
Bisbee police said Smith struck cyclist Sergio Lalli on the afternoon of June 11, 2021, as the victim rode his bicycle around the Lavender Pit on State Road 80 near mile post 342.5.
Lalli, a fixture around Old Bisbee who was always pedaling around town, was heading east. Smith, also heading east, struck Lalli with the front right end of his vehicle and kept going, police said.
At least two witnesses told police they saw Smith hit Lalli and drive off, a police report shows. The report also says Smith confessed to striking the older man.
Investigators said Smith abandoned his car about a mile east of the scene and bolted. A relative of the suspect later gave investigators Smith’s identity and they arrested him at his Douglas residence.