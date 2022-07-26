Purchase Access

Officials with the Cochise County Superior Court's office of indigent defense will have to explain to a judge next week why they have not found an attorney for a man accused of killing a bicyclist in Bisbee over a year ago.

At a hearing Monday, Superior Judge Laura Cardinal said defendant Noe Smith's case had been sent to the court's Indigent Defense Coordinator in June after Smith announced at another hearing that he and his private attorney were not communicating well.

