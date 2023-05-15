BISBEE — What could be more fun — an ice cream social, clowns, free books, games, live music, even a ram who loves to be petted — all there for the pleasure of young and old as the Copper Queen Library kicked off summer reading programs and celebrated the future turnaround of the drab back yard at the San Jose annex.

Library Manager Jason Macoviak and library program coordinator Alison Williams were joined by the Bisbee Foundation, Cochise County Library District Director Amadee Ricketts and the Panther Band for an entertaining afternoon on the back patio of the Bisbee Unified School District’s administration building.

