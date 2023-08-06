Copper Queen Community Hospital CEO Rob Seamon stands on the site where the new patient facility and surgery expansion will take place early next year. The new facility is made possible from a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.
BISBEE — Once again, Danielle Bouchever, a registered nurse at Copper Queen Community Hospital, has used her grant-writing skills to benefit the hospital, the city and the residents of southeastern Cochise County.
Bouchever was credited with writing a grant to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program that netted more than $9.937 million from the program created by the American Rescue Plan Act.
U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly put their weight behind the request and came to the aid of the historic hospital.
CQCH has long planned to construct a new surgical suite for inpatient surgeries on the site so patients do not have to travel to Sierra Vista or beyond to receive outpatient surgical care.
According to CEO Rob Seamon, the influx of funding will allow the project to move forward on the proposed 27,000-square-foot two story building to house operating rooms, pre– and post–operative areas, a sterile processing area, a new inpatient beds unit and more.
He explained, “The services will relocate from the current facility and department areas will be repurposed for outpatient behavioral health care with tele–psychiatry, specialty physician offices, expanded pharmacy and an educational and training center for staff. The new suite will provide improved health outcomes of the Southern Arizona community, facilitate access to local high caliber health care and create sustainable economic development through quality job creation.
“I am incredibly grateful to the USDA for this generous funding that will allow us to upgrade and expand local access to essential health care services. I want to recognize and thank Danielle Bouchever, a board member of our hospital’s foundation and registered nurse here at CQCH, for writing our grant application and working so diligently to secure funding for our region.”
“Today’s funds will expand Bisbee’s Copper Queen Community Hospital — improving access to high–quality health care for Southeastern Arizonans and fueling economic opportunities in the region,” said Sinema.
Kelly stated, “Arizonans in every corner of our state need access to quality health care. Rural hospitals like Copper Queen are primed to take advantage of investments that allow health professionals to treat more patients and provide better care. This funding will improve health outcomes for thousands of Arizonans who call Cochise County home.”
Copper Queen Community Hospital partnered with other members of the Southern Arizona Hospital Alliance in support of this project, said Nathalie O’Shea, communications director.
Groundbreaking is expected to take place in early 2024.
