cqch ceo

Copper Queen Community Hospital CEO Rob Seamon stands on the site where the new patient facility and surgery expansion will take place early next year. The new facility is made possible from a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — Once again, Danielle Bouchever, a registered nurse at Copper Queen Community Hospital, has used her grant-writing skills to benefit the hospital, the city and the residents of southeastern Cochise County.

Bouchever was credited with writing a grant to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program that netted more than $9.937 million from the program created by the American Rescue Plan Act.

