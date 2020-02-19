BISBEE — For over 100 years, the Copper Queen Community Hospital (CQCH) has provided the Bisbee community with local, quality healthcare options.
Over the past 15 years, medical clinics, quick care clinics and emergency departments from Douglas to Palominas have been added to assist the people in these communities.
The hospital board of directors and officials continue to look to the future needs of this expanded, rural community. So, every three years, the CQCH Board of Directors partners with Quorum Health Resources (QHR) to facilitate a detailed strategic planning process, said Jessica Ogiba, chief public relations officer and CQCH Foundation director.
Part of that process is talking to community leaders, emergency services, media, staff and the people served to see how effective its current programs and services are and to get an idea of what new needs may be on the horizon, said Quorum Health Resources associate vice president Brendan Rokke.
He and Lindsay Marietti, senior consultant, held roundtable talks with the various entities and found a high regard for the quality of care and an appreciation for the extensive services provided to the rural communities in the southern part of Cochise County.
“As part of the strategic planning process, 20 individuals representing each of the communities served by CQCH were asked to participate in stakeholder interviews. The feedback received will be shared with the Board during a strategic planning retreat and will then be used in formulating new strategies and objectives to be achieved in the coming years,” added Ogiba.
CQCH Chief Executive Officer Robert Seamon stated, “Comprehensive strategic planning must involve feedback from key stakeholders including public officials, local community leaders and individuals who actually use the services we provide in order to fully understand how we can better meet local healthcare needs. I would like to personally thank each person who participated in our planning process.”