BISBEE — The Copper Queen Community Hospital Foundation has begun a fundraiser to create a walkway for the new administration building currently under construction.
The 501(c)3 nonprofit was created one year ago and due to COVID–19 has been unable to hold in-person fundraisers, said David Smith, chairman of the board of trustees. The foundation board raises funds through grants, endowments and donations to benefit the hospital.
So, they decided to sell bricks and small pavers to create a memorial walkway, and if enough are sold, a patio, he said. The stonework can be engraved with names to memorialize or honor friends and family members. The donations are tax deductible.
The bricks are 4-by-8 inches and cost $100. There is room for three lines and 20 characters per line, which includes spaces between words or names.
The 9-by-9-inch pavers are $250 and have up to five lines with 22 characters per lines, including spaces.
The foundation also provides funding for two scholarship funds. It offers four $2,500 scholarships annually which are awarded to high school and college students in Douglas and Bisbee who want to become involved in some aspect of the medical field. This can include hospital administration and medical accounting.
In addition, there are $1,250 scholarships, named after the late former hospital CEO Jim Dixon, to full-time or part-time students who reside within the CQCH service area and are enrolled at Cochise College healthcare programs or in a business, culinary arts, information technology or other program useful in a healthcare setting.
Rob Seamon, CEO of CQCH, reported, “Each year more than 141,000 patients are seen in our emergency department 12–bed inpatient unit and rural health clinics, and our on-site telemedicine specialists care. Thanks to the contributions from our generous donors to the CQCH Foundation, our caregivers have touched the lives of so many in our communities.”
For information, contact Smith via email at: dmsmith@assocfire.com or call 520-405–2811.