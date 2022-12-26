Copper Queen Community Hospital Radiology Manager Roman Barroso, left, explains the finer points of the hospital’s new 3D Mammography machine to Freeport-McMoran representatives Thursday in Bisbee. Freeport-McMoran donated the funds for the new device. The Freeport-McMoran employees are Robert Quintanar, center, Rita Lloyd-Mills and Fernando Alday, right.
BISBEE — With help from the Freeport McMoRan Copper Queen Foundation, women will find the annual mammogram a bit more friendly at the Copper Queen Community Hospital (CQCH).
The CQCH Foundation received $65,0000 from the mining company for a 3D imaging mammography machine which lets the user control the amount of compression.
Roman Barroso, manager of imaging services, said the patients have a better experience and actually compress their breasts a bit more than leaving it up to the imaging technicians. It also provides better imaging for the radiologist and could detect more possible indications of breast cancer.
“Freeport was happy we would be able to serve more people in the community as we moved the machine from Bisbee to Douglas,” he said. “The machine there was nonfunctioning, so this provides a higher level of care for the surrounding communities there.”
Usually, there is a six to 12 month waiting list for the machine to be built and installed, but the vendor helped the hospital get it far quicker, he added.
All the imaging technicians went through a three day training on the new machine where they go over all the parts of the machine.
“It’s a very nice system,” he said. “It’s more user friendly for the technicians and for the patients.”
While it does not eliminate the uncomfortableness women may feel, they at least can control the amount of compression and get a better image which will better reveal abnormalities.
