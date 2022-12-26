cqch machine

Copper Queen Community Hospital Radiology Manager Roman Barroso, left, explains the finer points of the hospital’s new 3D Mammography machine to Freeport-McMoran representatives Thursday in Bisbee. Freeport-McMoran donated the funds for the new device. The Freeport-McMoran employees are Robert Quintanar, center, Rita Lloyd-Mills and Fernando Alday, right.

BISBEE — With help from the Freeport McMoRan Copper Queen Foundation, women will find the annual mammogram a bit more friendly at the Copper Queen Community Hospital (CQCH).

The CQCH Foundation received $65,0000 from the mining company for a 3D imaging mammography machine which lets the user control the amount of compression.

