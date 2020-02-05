BISBEE — Copper Queen Community Hospital (CQCH) will be holding a health fair in Douglas and one in Palominas this spring to acquaint people with the services available to them in their areas.
Jessica Ogiba, CQCH chief public relations officer and foundation director, would like to see as many services as possible participating this year and encourages organizations to sign up as soon as possible.
“Typically we have agencies like Southeast Arizona Governments Organization Area, Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Services, Chiricahua Community Health Centers, Tucson Medical Center, local fire and police departments and Border Patrol. We will have free food, a bounce house plus the opportunity to meet our health care providers and tour our facilities,” she added.
The Palominas Rural Health Clinic will hold an indoor event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Set up will begin at 9 a.m. as soon as the food distribution event is over.
The Douglas Rural Health Clinic health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoors on Saturday, April 4. Set up also begins at 9 a.m.
Organizations and agencies can sign up for booth space at no cost. CQCH will provide a five to six foot long table and two chairs, though more can be requested.
For more information, contact Ogiba at (520)-432-6591.