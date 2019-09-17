BISBEE — The long wait is over and now the Copper Queen Community Hospital’s Bisbee Clinic is moving across the street into revamped facilities.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, a ribbon cutting will be held to show the public the new, permanent clinic quarters and provide a variety of information during the health fair, according to Jessica Ogiba, public affairs officer.
Though the clinic began seeing patients at the first of the month, there were still some finishing touches needed to get it up and running before the official opening, she added.
The Copper Queen Community Hospital (CQCH) purchased the property a few years ago and has been working on the parking lot and the former Warren Plaza, converting the offices to serve as the lobby and examination rooms ever since. Local Bisbee contractor Sefferovich Construction was contracted for the work. The facility was supposed to be ready by February, but soil problems caused delays, Ogiba said.
While visiting the new location, visitors can also stop at the various health information tables.
“We will have 31 booths at the health fair ranging from social service agencies to local nonprofits,” Ogiba said. “CQCH will be offering free flu shots, but if you have insurance, we will bill your company.
“Cochise College medical assistant students will be offering free blood pressure checks and the University of Arizona Extension office will be checking sugar levels in blood. In addition, we will be offering free food, a bounce house, a DJ and an opportunity to meet our providers.”
As for the former clinic next to the hospital, hospital officials are working through a three-year master facility plan and hope to have new operating rooms and inpatient rooms completed within that time frame, according to Ogiba.