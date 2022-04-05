BISBEE — Photographers Cathy Murphy and Boyd Nicholl, longtime Bisbee residents, have been dedicated to their craft for decades and will showcase their work over the years at the Central School Project (CSP) this weekend.
CSP brings both together in a special exhibition: From the Dark Room to Digital.
CSP director Laurie McKenna states in a press release, “These two photographers have viewed and captured countless moments through the lens and to have their work hanging together is a special event.”
Murphy is renowned for her iconic documentarian images of Cesar Chavez, according to McKenna. While working as a photographic stringer for the Santa Barbara News and Review, she met the civil rights leader, Cesar E. Chavez, the farm workers leader and activist. She became the staff photographer for United Farm Workers capturing the entire Thousand Mile March.
She embarked on a “busy traveling career which included capturing the regional beauty for the Cochise County Tourism Council,” added McKenna.
Murphy also worked for Elderhostel International, making a total of 15 trips through Copper Canyon in Sonora, Mexico, to photograph the Tarahumara and Day of the Dead ceremonies.
“Boyd’s work has a poetic and contemplative beauty and contains a deep sense of place; there is also delighted playfulness in in his work,” noted McKenna.
Boyd stated, “Photography has been very good to me. It has challenged me, made me my living and brought the world into my life. What the new work has done for me is reduce the effort to simple seeing. No stuffing the universe through the lens, just easy direct experience of the magical all around us. I will photograph till I drop, it is my life and my passion.”
On exhibition will be some of his gelatin prints, hand colored work and most recent work shot with his smartphone.