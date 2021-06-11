BISBEE— A bicyclist was struck by a hit and run motorist on State Route 80 at the Lavender Pit early Friday afternoon and the victim was in critical condition, Bisbee Police said.
The driver who hit the victim bolted from the scene, was stopped by police, but then took off on foot, said Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves.
"We are still looking for him" Graves said Friday at about 2:30 p.m.
The crash occurred at State Route 80 eastbound at milepost 342 at 1:05 p.m. at the Lavender Pit, Graves said. The man's bicycle was in two pieces, one of the tires several feet from the mangled bike on the outer lane of the highway. Three Bisbee officers at the scene were taking measurements and diverting traffic.
That stretch of highway between Old Bisbee and the Lowell neighborhood of Bisbee has been problematic for years as pedestrians and bicyclists have navigated their way along narrow sidewalks and zero bike lanes.
Drivers often fly around the curves even though the posted speed limit is 35 and 40 mph at certain sections.
Currently, Bisbee city officials are studying a plan to build both a walkway and bicycle lane around SR 80 along the Lavender Pit that would take pedestrians and cyclists to and from Lowell and Old Bisbee.
No other information was available Friday regarding the bicyclist or the motorist who hit him.
This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.